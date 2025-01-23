Royal Shakespeare Company reimagines Macbeth for video game users

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A video game based on William Shakespeare’s Macbeth will mark a first for the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in adapting the British playwright’s classic work for contemporary audiences.

Lili, which is currently in development and slated for release later this year, stars 2022 Cannes best actress winner Zar Amir Ebrahimi as Lady Macbeth (Lili) in the story which mixes witchcraft, prophecy, and murder.

The RSC have collaborated with US game studio and publisher Ink Stories to create the interactive game, set in a “stylised, neo-noir vision of modern Iran, where surveillance and authoritarianism are part of daily life”.

Amir Ebrahimi, who won the Cannes prize for her role in Holy Spider, is said to have drawn from her lived experience as an Iranian woman in exile, who confronted authoritarian gendered oppression.

The game is billed as blending “live-action cinema within an interactive game format, giving players the chance to immerse themselves in the world of Lady Macbeth and make choices that influence her destiny”.

“Macbeth’s witches are reimagined as hackers, with surveillance cameras and cyber-infiltration putting the player at the heart of the story and giving them a unique perspective into the world of the play.

“This modern twist on the Macbeth story explores themes of technological domination, the manipulation of information, and institutional violence, reflecting the dark realities of inequities in our digital age,” a release stated.

Sarah Ellis, the RSC’s director of creative innovation, told the PA news agency that she is “delighted” to be adapting the play to “reach gamers and audiences of the future”.

“The RSC reimages Shakespeare’s work every day and to be connected to this aspect of the world is particularly resonate now.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen the way people consume culture has changed and we are now in a hybrid age.

“As Shakespeare has expanded on our stages, our screens, our schools, we have also seen homes transform into cultural spaces and the continued acceleration towards a digitally dependent world including the community of gaming.

“We are excited to bring Shakespeare’s epic stories onto new platforms for us so his relevance can continue to resonate for global audience.”