Royal Navy tugboat crews balloted for strike action

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Navy tugboat and marine services crews, some of whom move nuclear submarines, are being balloted for strike action amid safety concerns.

Unite claims workers are being locked out of consultations over the services they provide despite their decades of expertise, and warned this could put safety at risk.

The crews, based at Devonport, Portsmouth, Faslane, Great Harbour Greenock and Kyle of Lochalsh, are employed by Serco Marine, which the union said is currently in talks with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) about renewing its 10-year £1.2 billion contract with the Royal Navy.

As part of their roles, the crews are responsible for the movement of nuclear submarines, aircraft carriers and other naval vessels in and out of ports.

Both Serco and the MoD need to listen to these workers. They are not deskbound managers or bureaucrats: They are seafarers with decades of experience Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary

Unite said the proposed service changes would impact on their ability to provide a 24/7, 365-days-a-year service, including for the continuous at-sea deterrent.

It called for workers to be involved in consultations on the proposed changes and said this had happened in previous contract negotiations, providing critical insight into how the service operates at sea.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Both Serco and the MoD need to listen to these workers.

“They are not deskbound managers or bureaucrats: They are seafarers with decades of experience. Knowing how to tow an aircraft carrier or nuclear submarine according to wind, tide and topography is just one facet of their expertise.

“Without their input, the proposed contract risks losing vital jobs and the invaluable working knowledge that comes with them, seriously endangering the fleet’s ability to function safely.”

Around 300 Royal Navy tugboat and marine services crews are being contacted in the ballot, which opens on Monday February 3 and runs for two weeks.

As well as towing, Serco Marine staff are responsible for passenger transportation, tank cleaning and delivering fuel, water and munitions at all Royal Navy ports.

They also take part in trials work and nuclear safety activities.

Unite national officer John McGookin said: “Our members have been forced to ballot for strike action because of their concerns that the new contract will result in afloat services that are not fit for purpose.

“This dispute will continue to escalate until Serco Marine and the MoD enter into meaningful consultations with the workforce over the impact of the proposed contract changes.”

A Serco spokesperson said: “We are disappointed that Unite members are balloting to strike.

“Our discussions with the MoD regarding their requirements for the next generation in-port contract remain ongoing and we are committed to keeping union members updated on any proposed changes.

“At present, the level of service we provide on our current contract remains unchanged.”

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “Royal Navy operational priorities – including the Continuous At Sea Deterrent and aircraft carriers – will not be affected during the proposed strike.

“While this is a matter between the contractor and their workforce, we stand by to assist in the resolution process where appropriate.”