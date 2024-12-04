Police appeal after dog filmed chasing and fatally injuring deer in Royal Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Police are searching for a dog owner whose pet was filmed chasing and killing a deer in London’s Richmond Park.

The dog, that appears to be a spaniel-type breed, can be seen chasing a lone deer through trees and across a road in a shortened clip posted online by Met officers who patrol the Royal Parks.

They are appealing for information to trace the owner after the attack, which took place at around 12.30pm on Monday at Sheen Cross.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, police said: “We would like to speak to the dog owner in relation to a fatal attack on a deer in Richmond Park yesterday at about 12:30pm near to Sheen Cross.”

“As a reminder, it is illegal to allow dogs to chase deer.

“Dog walkers must ensure their pets are under close control at all times and if there is any doubt about their temperament or recall ability, then keep it on a lead.”

More than 600 red and fallow deer live in Richmond Park, which is a national nature reserve.

The Royal Parks website says: “Unfortunately, we’re alerted to a number of incidents every year involving dogs chasing deer.

“As well as causing extreme stress to the deer, this can also result in a stampede, or in the deer running across the road and into oncoming traffic to escape.

“Owners of dogs who chase wildlife in the Parks could face criminal prosecution.”

Anyone with information can email Richmondpark@met.police.uk