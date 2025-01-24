Man dies after tree fell on his car in Co Donegal during Storm Eowyn
The incident happened at around 5.30am at Feddyglass in Raphoe, in the north-west of the Republic.
A man has died after a tree fell on his car in Co Donegal during Storm Eowyn, police in Ireland have said.
Police and local emergency services went to the scene after the tree fell on the car on Friday.
The driver of the car died and his body remains at the scene.
Gardai say they are working with the local authority and third party contractors to facilitate the removal of the man’s body.
The N14 road remains closed while forensic collision investigators and divisional scenes of crime continue an investigation at the scene.
It comes as more than one million homes, farms and businesses in the Republic and Northern Ireland are without power as record-breaking wind speeds swept across the island.
ESB Networks in Ireland and NIE Networks say they expect significant further outages as Storm Eowyn continues to batter parts of the island, with 725,000 customers affected in the Republic and 283,000 in Northern Ireland.
Some homes and businesses are expected to be without power for a week as an unprecedented number of power cuts are experienced.