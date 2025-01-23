Ralph Fiennes and Cynthia Erivo earn Oscar nominations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British stars Ralph Fiennes and Cynthia Erivo have earned best acting Oscar nods, as the Academy Awards unveiled nominations.

Fiennes, who is nominated for Conclave, will face off against Adrien Brody for immigrant tale The Brutalist, Timothee Chalamet for Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown and Colman Domingo for Sing Sing, about prisoners becoming part of a theatre group, at the Oscars ceremony in March.

Sebastian Stan is also up for the category for playing Donald Trump before he became the US president in The Apprentice.

The nominations for the 97th Oscars were announced on Thursday at the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Los Angeles, after being postponed twice amid the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Fiennes was last nominated in 1997 for his leading role as a Hungarian pilot and desert explorer in The English Patient, which came after his first nod in 1994 for war drama Schindler’s List, where he played an Austrian Nazi official.

Up for a best actress Oscar is Erivo, who secured her second acting Oscar nod for musical The Wizard Of Oz prequel Wicked, along with new nominations for Mikey Madison for playing a stripper who falls for a Russian oligarch’s son in Anora, and Hollywood actress Demi Moore for body horror The Substance.

Spanish star Karla Sofia Gascon, who became the first transgender actress to be nominated, is also nominated in the category alongside Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres for Portuguese-language film I’m Still Here, about a mother coping with the disappearance of her husband in 1970s authoritarian Brazil.

In the supporting actor categories, The Brutalist’s Felicity Jones has landed her second Oscar nomination as former Succession stars Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin secured their first Academy Awards nods.

This is Jones’s first nod in a decade after she received a best actress nomination for her role as Jane Hawking, the wife of British theoretical physicist and cosmologist Stephen Hawking, in biopic The Theory Of Everything.

Jones will compete against Emilia Perez star Zoe Saldana, for her role in the Netflix thriller about a Mexican drug lord who changes gender, and Italian-born US star Isabella Rossellini for playing a nun in papal election drama Conclave.

Also nominated in the category is US pop singer Ariana Grande for playing Glinda the good witch, an early friend to Cynthia Erivo’s green-skinned character in Wicked, and Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown.

In the supporting actor category, Culkin, for playing a cousin to Jesse Eisenberg’s character who goes on a trip to retrace his Jewish grandmother’s past escaping the Holocaust in Poland in A Real Pain, and Strong, who portrayed former Trump mentor Roy Cohn in The Apprentice, are going head-to-head.

They were nominated alongside Russian actor Yura Borisov for Anora, and Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown and Australian star Guy Pearce for The Brutalist.

The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with first-time host Conan O’Brien taking over the helm this year.

British TV presenter Jonathan Ross will return as host of ITV’s Oscars companion show this March for the second year running, accompanied by celebrity guests and film experts to discuss nominated films on the night.