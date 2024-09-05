Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Plan to house migrants at RAF Scampton scrapped, Home Office says

Plans by the previous government to use the Lincolnshire airbase as accommodation for asylum seekers have now been scrapped.

David Lynch
Thursday 05 September 2024 11:01
A total of £60 million has already been spent on the site, according to the Home Office (PA)
A total of £60 million has already been spent on the site, according to the Home Office (PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

RAF Scampton will not be used to house asylum seekers because the plan does not represent value for money, the Home Office has announced.

The former airbase in Lincolnshire was at the heart of a plan by the previous Conservative government to accommodate migrants who arrive in the UK by small boats and other unauthorised means.

Opening the site from the autumn as planned would have cost a total of £122 million by the end of its use in 2027, meaning the site no longer represents value for money, the Government department claimed.

We have also listened to community feedback and concerns about using this site for asylum accommodation

Dame Angela Eagle, Home Office minister

A total of £60 million has already been spent on the site, according to the department, and work to close it will begin immediately, with its sale happening in line with an established process for disposing of crown land.

Dame Angela Eagle, a Home Office minister, said: “Faster asylum processing, increased returns and tighter enforcement of immigration rules will reduce demand for accommodation like Scampton and save millions for the taxpayer as we drive forward work to clear the asylum backlog and strengthen our border security.

“We have also listened to community feedback and concerns about using this site for asylum accommodation.”

The move comes after the Government scrapped the Rwanda plan, a policy championed by the Tories in government aimed at deterring migrants crossing the channel in small boats.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in