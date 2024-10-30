Chancellor announces rise in flight taxes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Air passengers will be hit by an increase in flight taxes.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said air passenger duty (APD) will rise, adding up to £2 to the cost of an economy ticket for a short-haul flight.

Private jet users will be hit by a 50% hike in APD, she added.

I am taking a different approach when it comes to private jets, increasing the rate of air passenger duty by a further 50% Rachel Reeves, Chancellor

APD rates are based on the length of the flight and the class of cabin.

For passengers travelling in economy, they are £7 for a domestic flight, £13 for a short-haul flight, and £88-£92 for a long-haul flight.

Those in premium cabins are charged £14 for a domestic flight, £26 for a short-haul flight, and £194-£202 for a long-haul flight.

Private jet passengers currently face an APD rate of £78 for domestic or short-haul flights, and £581-£607 for long-haul flights.

Ms Reeves mocked Tory leader Rishi Sunak as she joked his “ears have pricked up” when she mentioned APD.

The Chancellor told the Commons: “Air passenger duty has not kept up with inflation in recent years so we are introducing an adjustment, meaning an increase of no more than £2 for an economy class short-haul flight.

“But I am taking a different approach when it comes to private jets, increasing the rate of air passenger duty by a further 50%.

“That is equivalent to £450 per passenger for a private jet to, say, California.”