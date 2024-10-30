Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chancellor announces rise in flight taxes

Rachel Reeves said air passenger duty will rise, adding up to £2 to the cost of an economy ticket for a short-haul flight.

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 30 October 2024 09:39
The air passenger duty rise will add up to £2 to the cost of an economy ticket for a short-haul flight (Steve Parsons/PA)
The air passenger duty rise will add up to £2 to the cost of an economy ticket for a short-haul flight (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)

Air passengers will be hit by an increase in flight taxes.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said air passenger duty (APD) will rise, adding up to £2 to the cost of an economy ticket for a short-haul flight.

Private jet users will be hit by a 50% hike in APD, she added.

I am taking a different approach when it comes to private jets, increasing the rate of air passenger duty by a further 50%

Rachel Reeves, Chancellor

APD rates are based on the length of the flight and the class of cabin.

For passengers travelling in economy, they are £7 for a domestic flight, £13 for a short-haul flight, and £88-£92 for a long-haul flight.

Those in premium cabins are charged £14 for a domestic flight, £26 for a short-haul flight, and £194-£202 for a long-haul flight.

Private jet passengers currently face an APD rate of £78 for domestic or short-haul flights, and £581-£607 for long-haul flights.

Ms Reeves mocked Tory leader Rishi Sunak as she joked his “ears have pricked up” when she mentioned APD.

The Chancellor told the Commons: “Air passenger duty has not kept up with inflation in recent years so we are introducing an adjustment, meaning an increase of no more than £2 for an economy class short-haul flight.

“But I am taking a different approach when it comes to private jets, increasing the rate of air passenger duty by a further 50%.

“That is equivalent to £450 per passenger for a private jet to, say, California.”

