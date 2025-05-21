UK politics live: Starmer announces winter fuel payments U-turn at PMQs
The PM announces the government will look at increasing the number of pensioners who qualify for winter fuel payments
Sir Keir Starmer has performed a dramatic U-turn on his controversial cuts to winter fuel payments for pensioners after mounting backlash from Labour MPs.
At PMQs, the prime minister said he understood that pensioners were feeling the pressure of the cost of living crisis and he promised to “ensure that, as we go forward, more pensioners are eligible for winter fuel payments”.
Sir Keir said the government has needed to "stabilise the economy with tough decisions" after taking over from the Tories, and that the economy is starting to improve.
"We want to make sure people feel those improvements in their days as their lives go forward," he said.
"That is why we want to ensure that as we go forward, more pensioners are eligible for winter fuel payments."
It comes after the prime minister came under increasing pressure on the issue in recent weeks after it was seen as a key factor in Labour’s disastrous local election result at the start of this month.
Watch | Starmer pays tribute to Bicester firefighters and Olivia Korbel's mother
Starmer told to apologise for ‘world’s longest U-turn’ on winter fuel cuts
Sir Ed Davey has dubbed Sir Keir Starmer’s change of stance on winter fuel cuts “the world’s longest U-turn”.
The Liberal Democrat welcomed the prime minister’s announcement that more pensioners would be made eligible for winter fuel payments, but said it has “come far too late for the millions of pensioners forced to freeze in their own homes over the winter”.
Sir Ed said: “The least those people deserve is an apology for this punitive policy and a serious proposal from the Prime Minister on how he will begin to pick up the pieces from his Government’s disastrous decision. Not vague words that will take months to materialise into something meaningful.”
Starmer backs Lucy Connolly prison sentence
Sir Keir Starmer has hit back at critics of Lucy Connolly’s prison sentence, arguing that sentencing “is a matter for our courts”.
The wife of a former Tory councillor was jailed for a social media post in which she told followers to “set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b******* for all I care, while you’re at it take the treacherous government and politicians with them”.
Asked by ex-Reform MP Rupert Lowe whether a prison sentence was “not an efficient or fair use of a prison place”, Sir Keir said: “I am strongly in favor of free speech. We have had free speech in this country for a very long time, and we protect it fiercely. But I am equally against incitement to violence against other people, and I will always support the action taken by our police and courts to keep our streets and people safe.”
Starmer quickly corrects himself on ‘deportations’
Sir Keir Starmer repeatedly highlights the fact Labour has removed 24,000 people from the UK “with no right to be here”.
The prime minister hopes it will win Labour support among those who lost faith in the Conservatives amid spiralling numbers of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.
He contrasts the figure with the handful of volunteers sent to Rwanda by the Tories at huge cost to the taxpayer.
But he was forced to quickly correct himself in the Commons after he initially referred to the “removals” as “deportations”.
The majority of the 24,000 figure is made up of people who left voluntarily, so were not technically deported.
Farage was the ‘first through the e-gates’, Starmer says
Nigel Farage was the “first through the e-gates” under Labour’s post-Brexit reset deal with the EU, Sir Keir Starmer has joked.
After the Reform UK leader skipped a debate on the Brexit reset to flock off to France on holiday, the prime minister said “there was no sign of him”.
“He was first through the e-gates, somewhere in the south of France,” Sir Keir said.
Access to e-gates was a key part of the deal the UK has agreed with Brussels to forge closer post-Brexit ties.
In an awkward pun, he added: “Nice work if you can get it.”
Analysis | Why is Labour U-turning on winter fuel cuts?
In a word – votes.
Keir Starmer has told MPs it is because the economy is beginning to improve – so the UK can now afford it.
But there is no doubt that Labour has come under intense pressure on this issue since it had such an effect on the party’s disastrous local election results at the start of this month.
No 10 is also facing a potential Labour rebellion next month when tough welfare cuts are due to be voted on in the House of Commons.
More than 100 Labour MPs have already signed a letter raising their concerns about the changes.
Focus groups of voters have also told Labour that it could forgiven for the winter fuel cuts - if there is a full or semi-U-turn. Effectively, it is not too late. As long as the government acts soon.
Analysis | Kemi Badenoch homes in on a pain point for Starmer
Kemi Badenoch has finally managed to hit a real pain point for Sir Keir Starmer at PMQs, pressing him on whether or not he will U-turn on winter fuel payments.
Just minutes earlier, the PM indicated he would row back on the policy – saying he wants to ensure more pensioners are eligible for winter fuel payments.
But instead of accepting him at his word, the leader of the opposition is now pushing him on the issue, urging him to say – yes or no – whether he will do a full U-turn. Even though Sir Keir already appears to have made the admission, Badenoch’s approach is a sensible one.
“How can any of them ever trust him again”, she asked, playing into growing fears that the PM lacks principles.
Getting the prime minister to admit to a U-turn would be a victory for the Tories, allowing Badenoch to take credit for Labour’s shifting position and highlight what many voters and Labour MPs are already concerned about – that the PM lacks conviction and, in the Tory leader’s words “can’t give a straight answer to a simple question”.
Starmer: Economic turnaround makes winter fuel u-turn possible
Sir Keir Starmer is painting the winter fuel payment u-turn as possible due to an economic turnaround spurred by Labour’s growth drive and trade deals with the US, India and EU.
The prime minister said he wants to make sure “people feel the benefit of the measures we are taking”.
“That is why I want to ensure more pensioners are eligible,” he added.
He said: “It is important that, as you would expect, that we are clear we can afford the decisions we are making. And that's why it will now be looked at at a fiscal event.”
It means the u-turn could come on 11 June at the chancellor’s spending review.
Tories left inflation ‘bang on target’, Kemi Badenoch says
Kemi Badenoch has pounced on Wednesday’s jump in inflation, arguing the Conservatives left it “bang on target” at 2 per cent.
Echoed by shadow chancellor Mel Stride, the Tory leader said that despite reacting to the war in Ukraine, “inflation was brought down by us”.
She said: “While he is doing trade deals with countries like the US and India, their inflation is going down, it’s going up here, why?”
Sir Keir Starmer hit back by reminding MPs of the “disastrous Liz Truss mini budget, inflation through the roof and a £22 billion black hole in the public finances”.
Analysis: Kemi Badenoch picks the right topic (for once)
The beleaguered Tory leader has been much criticised for consistently missing the issues of the week in her six questions each week at PMQs.
But today, Kemi Badenoch has gone for the throat on the right topic. On a day when inflation has risen and amid revelations that Angela Rayner wants eight new tax rises, Ms Badenoch has plenty to shoot at.
Keir Starmer’s claim she “is talking the country down” rings a bit hollow.
For the leader of a party in fourth place in a recent poll, this is a rare good day for Ms Badenoch.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments