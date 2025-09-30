Patients to get online access to specialists ‘from comfort of home’ – Streeting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Patients will be seen faster from the “comfort of their own home or their desk” thanks to a new NHS online hospital which gives access to specialists around England, the Health Secretary has said.

Wes Streeting told the PA news agency people will be able to use a “virtual hospital” from 2027 to speak to specialists, while those who prefer face-to-face appointments will still be able to have them.

Mr Streeting will deliver a speech on Tuesday at the Labour party conference in Manchester where he is expected to talk about the future of the NHS.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will also use his leader’s speech at Labour’s conference to set out the plans for NHS Online.

Mr Streeting told PA: “This is a Labour Government that’s not just getting our NHS back on its feet, but modernising it so that it’s fit for the future.

“NHS Online is our new virtual hospital.

“It will mean that, for some patients with some conditions where it’s safe and appropriate, patients will be given the opportunity – instead of being sent around the houses to their GP, then to hospital, then for checks and scans, then back again – they’ll be seen faster and more conveniently from the comfort of their own home or their desk at work by someone who will be able to get a sense of their condition, give them a course of action, which might be going to a community diagnostic centre or they might be given a course of treatment, and it’s faster, convenient and easier for patients.

“The exciting thing about NHS Online is that we’re taking an approach that’s been proven to work in some hospitals, and rolling it out across the country.

“So in Southampton, for example, they’ve trialled this for patients with chronic bowel inflammation and, by taking that approach, patients are being seen more quickly, conveniently, online, given the support they need.

“It’s much better for them, and frees up hospital face-to-face appointments for those who need them.

“If it’s good enough for Southampton, why isn’t it happening everywhere?

“Of course, it’s only for those conditions where it’s safe and effective.

“And of course, there’ll be some people who always say, ‘Well, I want to see someone face to face’.

“And the good news is about this, everyone wins.

“For those who are seen online and want to be, it’s faster and more convenient, and for those who want to see someone face to face, well, the extra capacity we’re creating means that those people also get the better service.”

The Government estimates the move to a virtual hospital will generate an extra 8.5 million appointments over three years.

Moorfields Eye Hospital in London is also among those which Mr Streeting said “has really great online triage for some of its patients, much faster access to the right care”.

The new system will work by using teams to triage patients through the NHS App once they have had an appointment with a GP.

People will be able to book a first appointment with a specialist from around the country online, and then chat to them using video or via phone if they prefer.

NHS England said using country-wide specialists will help to spread out demand, with patients no longer held back by long local waiting lists.

Patients will also be able to book in for recommended tests or scans and be able to track their prescriptions.

Initially the focus will be on a small number of planned treatment areas with the longest waits, NHS England said, but will expand to other areas over time.

In his speech in Liverpool on Tuesday afternoon, Sir Keir will say “a new world is coming” and “in decades to come, I want people to look back on this moment as the moment we renewed the NHS for a new world”.

The Prime Minister will describe it as “a new chapter in the story of our NHS, harnessing the future, patients in control”.

He will add: “Waiting times cut for every single person in this country. That’s national renewal, that’s a Britain built for all.”

The Prime Minister will also stress the need for continued NHS modernisation, insisting it is Labour’s responsibility to make the health service fit for the years to come.

Sir Keir will say: “I know how hard people work in the NHS – I see it in my family – and I celebrate it at every opportunity.

“But the responsibility of this party is not just to celebrate the NHS, it’s to make it better.”

Dr Jeanette Dickson, chairwoman of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, said of NHS Online: “This is a novel and potentially game-changing way of improving equity and speed of access to NHS services, which would reduce health inequalities.

“Obviously, we need to make sure that those who aren’t digitally enabled are not penalised in any way, but if this approach can be delivered safely and effectively, freeing up capacity in bricks and mortar hospitals at the same time, then it could potentially be a really good thing.”

Dr Becks Fisher, from the Nuffield Trust, said: “It is sensible to give patients a free choice to opt in or out of these new digital services.

“This should mean that the NHS will not shut out those who want care in person.

“But there are some difficult questions looming about how this new service will be implemented: will doctors and nurses for this service be able to take on this work without it impacting on existing face-to-face work?

“And how will they pass patients who need care from digital to physical services?

“This service will only be safe and suitable for certain patients.

“How will we make sure it is kept to them?”