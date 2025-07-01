Labour welfare bill latest: Starmer warned secret rebels ready to sink benefits cuts in key vote today
Commons to vote on legislation today as dozens of Labour MPs still set to rebel
Sir Keir Starmer is still facing the prospect of a major rebellion over his welfare cuts after warnings from Labour MPs that the government’s concessions do not go far enough.
The bill, which would see changes made to personal independence payment (Pip) and the health-related element of universal credit, is due to go to a crunch vote later on Tuesday.
With the prime minister’s authority on the line, work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall confirmed a number of concessions to cuts on Monday in an effort to head off a major rebellion by Labour backbenchers.
However, dozens of Labour MPs have signed an amendment proposing to sink the legislation on Tuesday.
And Rachael Maskell - a leading Labour rebel who tabled the amendment - insisted even more are prepared to vote down the cuts than the 39 public signatories.
“I engaged with so many people yesterday who said I am not signing your reasoned amendment, but I am voting down the bill,” she told the BBC.
MPs will debate the bill in the Commons from lunchtime before a vote is expected at 7pm.
Analysis: Welfare rebellion could be worst of all worlds for Starmer
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Sir Keir Starmer looks likely to escape a damaging Commons defeat over his benefit cuts.But the prime minister could be left facing the worst of all worlds.
Not only is he set to face the biggest rebellion of his leadership, leaving his authority badly diminished, but experts have raised serious concerns about the long-term impact of what is left of his welfare reforms.
If they turn out as damaging as charities and campaigners have warned, Sir Keir faces having scraped through the rebellion only to implement a deeply unpopular bill.
As well, he will spend the rest of his premiership grappling with backbenchers with a taste for rebellion and the knowledge they can force the PM’s hand when needed.
Sir Keir may dodge defeat tonight, but the fallout from his welfare cuts look set to follow him for the rest of his premiership.
Welfare revolt splits readers’ opinions on Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer’s handling of Labour’s welfare reform plans has prompted strong reactions from Independent readers, many of whom see the episode as a key test of his leadership.
When we asked for views, 60 per cent said the situation shows the Labour leader has lost control of his party.
Just under a quarter (24 per cent) said Starmer was showing strength under pressure, while 16 per cent felt it was too early to judge.
Some readers welcomed the latest revisions, viewing them as a sign that the leadership is listening. However, others said the process had exposed divisions within Labour, and expressed concern about the tone of the response to dissenting MPs.
What's happening in the Commons today?
11:30am: The chancellor will face questions from MPs, including some on the welfare reforms.
12:40pm: MPs will begin the debate on the government’s welfare bill. There have been a number of tabled amendments attempting to kill the reforms.
7pm: A vote is expected on the welfare bill.
Labour MP: So many more rebels prepared to vote down bill
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
A leading Labour rebel has said there are “so many more” MPs prepared to vote down Sir Keir Starmer’s benefit cuts than those publicly signed up to her wrecking amendment.
Rachael Maskell, a long-standing critic of the government, has tabled a new amendment that would kill the welfare reforms if backed by the Commons on Tuesday.
It has 39 Labour signatures so far (see post at 8:21am), but, speaking to the BBC on Tuesday, she said: “There are many people who have said they are done with reasoned amendments and are going to come in and vote down that bill.
“So many more people say this is not the right thing to do, it is not a Labour thing to do.”
Ms Maskell said there are “loads more” people opposing the government than have signed up for her amendment.
“I engaged with so many people yesterday who said I am not signing your reasoned amendment, but I am voting down the bill,” she insisted.
How many Labour MPs could rebel?
The government will be working all day to try and minimise the rebellion against its welfare reforms.
However, dozens of Labour MPs are still likely to vote against its benefit cut bill.
While the exact numbers are unknown, a “wrecking amendment” outlined in Tuesday’s parliamentary order paper has been signed by 39 Labour MPs.
The amendment was put forward by York Central MP Rachael Maskell.
The 39 Labour signatories is far fewer than the 83 needed to overturn Sir Keir’s majority, but enough to deliver the largest rebellion of his premiership just before the first anniversary of Labour’s election victory.
It is a considerably lower number than the 127 who signed an amendment last week that would have stopped the bill’s progress entirely.
This lowers to around 50 following concessions made by the government.
Minister urges Labour MPs to back bill
Jonathan Reynolds urged Labour MPs to back welfare reforms amid a looming rebellion, insisting the Government is in a “stronger position” than it was last week after making concessions over its plans.
Asked what the consequences would be for backbenchers rejecting the Bill, the Business Secretary told Sky News there had been a “positive conversation with colleagues about what they want from this process”.
He said everyone wants the most vulnerable to be protected and “I think we have worked with people in order to provide that”.
“I’d ask them to support the Government on that basis, because clearly what we’ve got here is something which is better than the existing system,” he said.
Asked whether MPs would lose the whip for voting against the Government, he said he was “not aware of anything like that” but “those issues are for the chief whip”.
Government accused of creating 'tiered welfare system'
The government is facing accusations that their new welfare reforms will create a tiered system among the disabled community.
In the Commons yesterday, welfare and pensions minister Liz Kendall was asked a number of times whether the reforms would create a “two-tiered system”.
The changes would see existing claimants continue to receive their current allowance, while new claimants would be subject to the tighter eligibility.
Meanwhile, a Government review taking the views of disabled people into account will launch, with the possibility of further changes as a result of its proposals.
Jonathan Reynolds has rejected suggestions Government welfare reforms would create a “three-tier” system, saying it is “entirely normal” for existing entitlements to be “grandfathered”.
Asked about the suggestions, the Business Secretary told Sky News: “I’ve seen these claims, I don’t accept this.
“It’s entirely normal for when we have significant changes to the welfare state, existing entitlements to be grandfathered.
“There are people in the UK getting severe disablement allowance. That closed to new entrants in 2001. So this is quite common.”
'We have to confront difficult issues': Minister
Jonathan Reynolds said the Government’s welfare proposals are “far better than what we have at the minute”.
The Business Secretary told Times Radio: “I think first of all we have to confront difficult issues, that’s part of what this Government was elected to do.
“I do agree this is a difficult issue but I think if you avoid difficult issues you end up in a much worse position. We’ve seen this incredible rise in the money we spend on Pip – it’s doubled in five years. I don’t think that’s substantially reduced poverty, by the way.”
He added: “If you look at where we are today we have a set of proposals which are far better than what we have at the minute, have genuine co-production at the heart of that in terms of the Timms review that’s going to take this forward and some really important things.
“We’ve protected the most vulnerable people through not having people with severe health conditions reassessed, having a right to try, reforming access to work for disabled people.
“This overall package is better and does make sure we’re spending money in the right way.”
Starmer’s benefit cuts still push 150,000 into poverty, government admits
One of the major reasons some Labour MPs will be rebelling against the bill is due to the government’s own assessment on how it will impact poverty in the UK.
Around 150,000 people will be pushed into poverty by 2030 as a result of the Government’s welfare cuts - despite the bill being softened.
The figure is down from the 250,000 extra people estimated to have been left in relative poverty after housing costs under the original proposals.
Modelling published by the Department for Work and Pensions said the estimate does not include any “potential positive impact” from extra funding and measures to support people with disabilities and long-term health conditions into work.
Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall announced last week that changes to the personal independence payment (Pip) will only apply to new claimants from November 2026, and ministers also rowed back on plans to cut the health-related element of Universal Credit after 126 Labour MPs signed an amendment that would have effectively killed the Government’s Bill.
