Watch live: Keir Starmer faces PMQs ahead of Rachel Reeves’ spring statement with further cuts
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Prime Minister’s Questions before Rachel Reeves delivers her spring statement on the state of the UK economy on Wednesday, 26 March.
The chancellor is expected to slash benefits further after the UK’s budget watchdog warned last week’s reforms would save over £1bn less than forecast.
An assessment from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) is that changes to disability and incapacity benefits will save £3.4bn in 2029/30 rather than the more than £5bn claimed by ministers.
Alongside the statement, the government will release an impact assessment detailing how many people will be hit by the previously announced plans to cut the welfare bill.
Elswehere, Ms Reeves has promised a £2.2 billion boost to defence spending over the next year.
The extra funding is being put on the table as the Government aims to hike defence spending to 2.5% of the UK’s economic output by 2027.
The April funding increase will help pay for new technologies, like long range laser and microwave weapons – collectively known as directed energy weapons – which will be fitted to warships.
Homes for military families will, meanwhile, be refurbished, including the 36,000 recently brought back into public ownership from the private rented sector.
