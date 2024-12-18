Waspi women latest: Labour face vicious backlash as 3.8 million women denied compensation
Sir Keir Starmer will face furious MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions later today
The government is facing fresh backlash after announcing that up to 3.8 million women will not receive compensation after being affected by changes to the state pension age.
Calls for women born in the 1950s - known as the Waspi women - to receive thousands in compensation have been rejected by work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall.
Ms Kendall insisted she was making the “right decision and the fair decision”, arguing the proposed compensation scheme “isn’t fair or value for taxpayers’ money”.
The rise in women’s state pension age from 60 to 65, as a result of the Pensions Act 1995, has sparked significant controversy after millions claim they were not properly informed and have been forced to change retirement plans.
Labour’s refusal of compensation comes despite the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) ruled that affected women were due due compensation of typically £1,000 to £2,950 each. The Lib Dems described the rejection as a “day of shame”.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer prepares to face MPs at midday for the final Prime Minister’s Questions of the calendar year before parliament recess begins on Thursday.
‘Day of shame’: Labour will not pay compensation to 3.8 million Waspi women, Liz Kendall announces
Ministers have been accused of presiding over a “day of shame” for the Labour government after they announced that up to 3.8 million women affected by changes to the state pension age will not receive compensation.
Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall rejected calls for individuals affected to be awarded between £1,000 and £2,950 each, while claiming she understood their unhappiness.
“I know there are women born in the 1950s who want and deserve a better life, they have worked hard in paid jobs and in bringing up their families,” she said.
She pledged the government would protect the pensions “triple lock”, drive down NHS waiting lists and deliver “the jobs, homes and opportunities your families need to build a better life”.
Whitehall editor Kate Devlin reports:
‘Day of shame’: Labour will not pay 3.8m Waspi women compensation, Kendall announces
Labour MP hits out at his own government as campaigners say decision not to compensate women up to £2,950 each ‘would make the likes of Boris Johnson and Donald Trump blush’
