Ex-Tory MP joins Ukraine's foreign legion to aid fight against Putin

A former Tory MP who lost his seat at the general election last year has joined the Ukrainian international legion to help in the fight against Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Jack Lopresti, an ex-deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, was previously the MP for Filton and Bradley Stoke in Gloucestershire but now is based in Kyiv using his skills in the ongoing war.

As an MP Lopresti had visited Ukraine previously and had been a strong advocate in parliament for more aid to help President Volodymyr Zelensky’s efforts to defeat Russia. He also served in the UK Army Reserve as a corporal.

open image in gallery Lopresti on a previous visit to Ukraine ( Jack Lopresti )

After losing his seat in July as part of the Tory wipeout across the UK, Lopresti travelled to Ukraine to help a charity in November.

However, the former MP told The Independent that his intention then had been to join the international legion from the start.

He said: “I did apply to join the legion in November, it took a while to find the best unit to utilise my experience and skills.”

The 55-year-old is not in a frontline infantry unit but is carrying out support work. His military duties and focus include foreign relations and diplomacy, weapons procurement, and some work with veterans and other charities operating in Ukraine.

He told The Independent: “I'm based in Kyiv, but I constantly travel across Ukraine,” adding that in the past week he had been to the cities of Kharkiv and Poltava in the country’s east.

open image in gallery Jack Lopresti during a previous visit to Ukraine while he was still an MP ( Jack Lopresti )

He said: "It is a huge honour and an immense privilege for me to serve in the Ukrainian military and be able to help the gallant and amazing Ukrainian people in any way I can.

“They are not only fighting for their freedom and their right to exist as a independent and sovereign nation, they are also fighting for all of us, in Europe and the rest of the free world. If Putin wins in Ukraine we all know he won't stop there. Dictators have to be defeated, or they never stop.

“The ramifications would also be enormous for the rest of the world, particularly in places like Taiwan. With the authoritarian axis of dictatorships, China, Iran, and North Korea on the march and clearly working together, Ukraine has to be supported and given the tools to win for all of our sakes.”

Lopresti said that the Ukrainians are still very much up for the fight in Ukraine almost three years after Putin launched his invasion on 24 February 2022.

open image in gallery Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky ( AFP/Getty )

He said: “They are very determined indeed. Morale is high. A very resolute feeling.”

With Donald Trump planning to try to bring the conflict to a swift end with a deal, he admitted that Ukrainians are now waiting to see what the outcome may be.

He said: “I think we are all waiting with interest with what comes from the US administration, in an optimistic way.”

The law recently changed to allow for non-Ukrainians to become officers in the country’s army, meaning Lopresti could be one of the first, although he says his rank and paperwork is currently being processed.

The Foreign Office has warned that joining the Ukrainian international legion is illegal although it is not clear if this includes non-combat volunteers. So far the government has not tried to enforce the law with scores of British volunteers heading to the conflict to serve and nobody has been threatened with legal action since the Spanish Civil War in the 1930s.

The danger though has been highlighted by British volunteers being killed or captured by the Russians. Even as Lopresti travelled out in November another volunteer, reported to be James Scott Rhys Anderson, 22, a former British Army soldier, was captured.