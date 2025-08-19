Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a “reassurance force” if a peace deal is reached with Russia, Downing Street has said.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer co-chaired a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” on Tuesday morning, attended by more than 30 international leaders, after Monday’s talks in Washington.

The prime minister was one of several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, who travelled to Washington on Monday as Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with the US President.

Emmanuel Macron speaks to Sir Keir Starmer during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing ( AFP/Getty )

On Monday, Donald Trump said he had spoken directly with Vladimir Putin to begin planning a meeting between the Russian leader and Mr Zelensky, which will then be followed by a three-way meeting with him.

In a statement after Tuesday’s meeting came to an end, a Downing Street spokesperson said “coalition of the willing” planning teams would “meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to further strengthen plans to deliver robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended”.

It is understood that the UK’s chief of defence staff, Sir Tony Radakin, is travelling to Washington this afternoon to hold talks with US officials.

Speaking on Tuesday, the prime minister told European leaders that Monday’s Washington talks displayed a “real sense of unity” and demonstrated the “shared goal of securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine”, the spokesperson said.

“Turning to next steps, the prime minister outlined that Coalition of the Willing planning teams would meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to further strengthen plans to deliver robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended.

“The leaders also discussed how further pressure – including through sanctions – could be placed on Putin until he showed he was ready to take serious action to end his illegal invasion”.

More to follow...