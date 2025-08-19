Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

UK preparing to send troops to Ukraine as part of ‘reassurance force’ if peace deal is struck

It comes after Donald Trump said he had spoken directly with Vladimir Putin to begin planning a meeting between the Russian leader and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky

Millie Cooke
Political Correspondent
Tuesday 19 August 2025 09:19 EDT
Starmer says Ukraine step closer to peace with Russia after Trump talks

The UK is preparing to deploy troops to Ukraine as part of a “reassurance force” if a peace deal is reached with Russia, Downing Street has said.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer co-chaired a meeting of the “coalition of the willing” on Tuesday morning, attended by more than 30 international leaders, after Monday’s talks in Washington.

The prime minister was one of several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte, who travelled to Washington on Monday as Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with the US President.

Emmanuel Macron speaks to Sir Keir Starmer during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing
Emmanuel Macron speaks to Sir Keir Starmer during a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing (AFP/Getty)

On Monday, Donald Trump said he had spoken directly with Vladimir Putin to begin planning a meeting between the Russian leader and Mr Zelensky, which will then be followed by a three-way meeting with him.

In a statement after Tuesday’s meeting came to an end, a Downing Street spokesperson said “coalition of the willing” planning teams would “meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to further strengthen plans to deliver robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended”.

It is understood that the UK’s chief of defence staff, Sir Tony Radakin, is travelling to Washington this afternoon to hold talks with US officials.

Speaking on Tuesday, the prime minister told European leaders that Monday’s Washington talks displayed a “real sense of unity” and demonstrated the “shared goal of securing a just and lasting peace for Ukraine”, the spokesperson said.

“Turning to next steps, the prime minister outlined that Coalition of the Willing planning teams would meet with their US counterparts in the coming days to further strengthen plans to deliver robust security guarantees and prepare for the deployment of a reassurance force if the hostilities ended.

“The leaders also discussed how further pressure – including through sanctions – could be placed on Putin until he showed he was ready to take serious action to end his illegal invasion”.

More to follow...

