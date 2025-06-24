UK must ‘actively prepare’ for a war on home soil, major government review warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK must prepare for the possibility of a “wartime scenario” on home soil, a major new government review has warned.

The National Security Strategy, published on Tuesday, has issued the grim warning as events in the Middle East and Russia’s war with Ukraine continue to add to international instability.

It comes just 48 hours after Iran threatened to target UK bases following the US attack on its nuclear facilities before a ceasefire was announced last night.

The strategy also recommends that UK citizens undergo “national resilience exercises” in preparation for attacks at home.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport ahead of attending the Nato summit at the Hague (Kin Cheung/PA) ( PA Wire )

Sir Keir has announced that he intends to commit the UK to 5 per cent of GDP spending on defence and national security.

The document states: "For the first time in many years, we have to actively prepare for the possibility of the UK homeland coming under direct threat, potentially in a wartime scenario."

It adds: "The years ahead will test the United Kingdom... The direction it takes – and the decisions we take – will reverberate through the decades.

"We will need agility and courage to succeed, but we should be optimistic. We remain a resolute country, rich in history, values and in our capabilities. But most of all, there is the determination of the British people themselves. After all, we do not need to look too far into our history for an example of a whole-of-society effort, motivated by a collective will to keep each other safe.

"We can mobilise that spirit again and use it both for our national security and there building of our country."

This is a breaking story – more follows...