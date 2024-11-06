UK politics live: Farage hails Trump’s ‘incredible comeback’ as Britain reacts to US election
British politicians react as seismic US presidential election results roll in
As the UK wakes up to the likelihood of a Donald Trump victory in the US presidential election, following a bitterly fought and tumultuous election campaign, UK politicians have started offering their thoughts on the result.
Nigel Farage – who had flown to the US to watch the results come in – was the first to give his reaction, hailing what he described as “the most incredible political comeback of our lifetime”, adding: “He’s done it again.”
It came as Kemi Badenoch was warned by a former Conservative minister that her new shadow cabinet is “not necessarily a government-in-waiting”.
Sir Conor Burns claimed many Conservative MPs were “unappointable” to cabinet, saying: “Anyone watching the rest of the front bench formation [Kemi Badenoch] is doing and raising any eyebrows should remember: she only has 121 MPs.
“To fill the vacancies 3/4 of them will get jobs. Some are too old, uninterested or unappointable. So it won’t necessarily be a [government]-in-waiting. But it doesn’t have to be. It has to be an effective opposition to start with. And above all it has to be a team.”
Shadow cabinet is no government-in-waiting, says former minister
Sir Conor Burns, former minister of state for trade and for Northern Ireland, has weighed in on Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet.
Ms Badenoch named her full shadow cabinet this morning. But Sir Conor, who served as MP for Bournemouth West between 2010 and 2024, says it “won’t necessarily be a government-in-waiting”.
In a post on X, Sir Conor said: “Anyone watching the rest of the front bench formation @KemiBadenoch is doing and raising any eyebrows should remember: she only has 121 MPs.
“To fill the vacancies 3/4 of them will get jobs. Some are too old, uninterested or unappointable.
“So it won’t necessarily be a Govt-in-waiting. But it doesn’t have to be. It has to be an effective opposition to start with. And above all it has to be a team.”
John Rentoul | Kemi cosies up to her Tory leadership rival – what can she be thinking?
One of the funniest lines in the comic subplot that was the Conservative leadership contest was the “yellow card” system: a rule announced by Bob Blackman, the chair of the 1922 Committee, which ran the MPs’ stage of the ballot, to deter personal attacks.
Blackman said: “The constant backfighting and attacking was one of the contributing reasons why the party did so badly at the general election. We are determined we will not tolerate that.”
In the end, no yellow cards were issued – not even when Kemi Badenoch brought her opponent down with a cynical professional foul in the dying moments of the contest. She said, in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph the weekend before the close of voting: “With me you’d have a leader where there’s no scandal. I was never sacked for anything, I didn’t have to resign in disgrace or, you know, because there was a whiff of impropriety.”
The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul writes:
Kemi cosies up to her Tory leadership rival – what can she be thinking?
The new Conservative leader has hugged her erstwhile enemy Robert Jenrick uncomfortably close, despite their major disagreements – cue drama, dissent and distraction, writes John Rentoul
Farage hails Trump’s ‘incredible political comeback'
As the US election results continue to roll in, Nigel Farage was the first high-profile UK politician to remark publicly on the likely outcome.
Having flown to America to back his ally Donald Trump, the Reform UK leader wrote on X: “He’s done it again. The most incredible political comeback of our lifetime.”
