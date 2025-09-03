UK politics live: Starmer considers digital ID cards in crackdown on small boat migrants
Sir Keir Starmer has refused to rule out making everyone in the UK sign up for a digital ID card as the prime minister pushes forward on action to go “further and faster” on tackling illegal migration.
A mandatory ID card is one option for the prime minister after he chaired an emergency meeting of his cabinet on Tuesday amid growing pressure to empty asylum hotels and bring down the number of small boat Channel crossings.
The ministers met to explore the idea of digital IDs as part of a discussion “to address some of the drivers of illegal migration, tackle those pull factors, ensure that we’re doing everything we can to crack down on illegal working”, said Sir Keir’s spokesperson.
Asked whether they would consider rolling out a compulsory national ID card, the spokesperson said: “We’re willing to look at what works when it comes to tackling illegal migration.”
No 10 has previously downplayed the introduction of digital ID cards to deter Channel crossings, after prominent public figures including former Labour prime minister Sir Tony Blair made the case for the measure.
Earlier this week, Yvette Cooper announced the existing refugee family reunion route will be suspended this week as a new measure to limit migration, despite warnings from charities it could lead to more crossings.
Badenoch unlikely to win next election, says Truss
Kemi Badenoch’s Conservatives are “unlikely to win the election”, Liz Truss has said as she declined to rule out a bid to return to frontline politics.
Britain’s shortest serving prime minister told a podcast that her party’s refusal to “acknowledge” its failure to take on a “leftist establishment” meant it was destined for defeat at the next general election.
Speaking to The Master Investor Podcast with Wilfred Frost, Ms Truss said she would “never rule anything out” when it came to returning to politics, but refused to answer either way when asked whether this would be with the Tories or Reform UK.
Ms Truss has had a fractious relationship with her successor-but-one, previously accusing Mrs Badenoch of “repeating spurious narratives” after she said the former prime minister carried “quite a lot of” responsibility for the Conservatives’ record in office.
Asked whether she thought Reform’s Nigel Farage was “more likely to deliver” than Mrs Badenoch, Ms Truss said: “I think the way the Conservative Party is going, they’re unlikely to win the election.”
She added: “They’re not prepared to acknowledge what happened over the past 14 years and the failings to really take on what I would describe as the leftist establishment. So I don’t think she’s going to be prime minister at this stage.”
Labour could 'look at' free speech laws, says minister
MPs should “look at” legislation if the law is “not getting the balance right on free speech”, the Health Secretary has said following the arrest of Father Ted writer Graham Linehan over a series of social media posts.
Wes Streeting told Times Radio: “As a Government minister, I am not able to comment on live police investigations or operational policing decisions.
“So let me just take one step back and talk about the principle. I think the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary have been very clear that with the law and order challenges we’ve got in our country, we want to see people being kept safe by policing streets, not just policing tweets.”
He added: “It’s very easy for people to criticise the police. The police enforce the laws of the land that we as legislators provide.
“So if we’re not getting the balance right, then that’s something that we all have to look at and consider.”
Mr Streeting also rejected the suggestion that free speech was now “banned”, but added: “I do think it’s worth us having a debate” on the issue.
Starmer tells police to prioritise serious crimes after Linehan arrest
Labour must 'stop aping' Nigel Farage, says Green Party leader
Labour must “stop aping” Nigel Farage and his Reform UK party if it wants to stop them and “the rise of the right”, newly-elected Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said.
Mr Polanski told BBC Breakfast: “Far too many people in this country in previous elections have been told to vote for the least worst option, and people have had enough.”
He added: “The challenge to the Labour Government is if you really want to stop Nigel Farage, if you want to stop Reform and the rise of a right, then stop aping them, stop copying them.
“When Nigel Farage goes out and does a press conference and demonises migrants and people who are clinging to boats fleeing for their lives, Keir Starmer can’t even criticise that – in fact, he implicitly gives it the nod.
“The real threat in this country is multi-millionaires and billionaires who are not paying their fair share in tax – I’m not talking about people who are just trying to earn a living – I’m talking about people who are earning more money while they sleep than any of us could dream of earning, which is why it’s totally unfair that we tax earned income more than we tax unearned wealth.”
