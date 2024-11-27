Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

UK politics live: Ministers poised to water down electric car rules as Starmer faces PMQs

Jonathan Reynolds is ‘profoundly concerned’ after electric car rules for manufacturers

Joe Middleton
Wednesday 27 November 2024 04:10 EST
Comments
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the Government was still committed to its 2030 target (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the Government was still committed to its 2030 target (Maja Smiejkowska/PA) (PA Wire)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Ministers are preparing to water down electric vehicle rules amid a mouting crisis in the industry over rules designed to make car makers move away from making diesel and petrol vehicles.

Jonathan Reynolds told car manufacturers on Tuesday night he was “profoundly concerned” about how policies meant to phase out new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 were operating, and would consult on “a better way forward” while still keeping the target.

His comments in a speech to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) follow Vauxhall-owner Stellantis’s announcement that it will close its van-making plant in Luton, putting 1,100 jobs at risk.

The closure forms part of the group’s proposal to consolidate its UK manufacturing of vans to create an all-electric hub at its Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire, where it is set to invest £50 million.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer will face off against new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch at PMQs for only the third time.

UK to water down electric car making rules as Vauxhall closes factory, putting 1,100 jobs at risk

The government will water down rules which demand car makers switch to making battery-powered cars after pressure from the industry.

But the move comes too late to save Vauxhall’s van plant in Luton, where 1,100 jobs are at risk.

Ministers have agreed to review rules which say at least 22 per cent of cars made in British factories must be battery-powered. Breaking the rules means either buying credits from competitors who are beating these targets or paying a fine of £15,000 per car.

Howard Mustoe reports

UK to water down electric car making rules as Vauxhall closes factory

The plant, which makes Vauxhall Vivaro vans, was due to be overhauled next year to make electric models

Joe Middleton27 November 2024 09:10

Hello

Good morning and welcome to the The Independent’s politics blog covering everything in Westminster and beyond.

Joe Middleton27 November 2024 09:09

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in