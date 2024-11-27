UK politics live: Ministers poised to water down electric car rules as Starmer faces PMQs
Jonathan Reynolds is ‘profoundly concerned’ after electric car rules for manufacturers
Ministers are preparing to water down electric vehicle rules amid a mouting crisis in the industry over rules designed to make car makers move away from making diesel and petrol vehicles.
Jonathan Reynolds told car manufacturers on Tuesday night he was “profoundly concerned” about how policies meant to phase out new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 were operating, and would consult on “a better way forward” while still keeping the target.
His comments in a speech to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) follow Vauxhall-owner Stellantis’s announcement that it will close its van-making plant in Luton, putting 1,100 jobs at risk.
The closure forms part of the group’s proposal to consolidate its UK manufacturing of vans to create an all-electric hub at its Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire, where it is set to invest £50 million.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer will face off against new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch at PMQs for only the third time.
