MPs will get vote on winter fuel payments cut as Jenrick is Tory leadership frontrunner – UK politics live
At Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer defended the winter fuel payments cut and argued the ‘tough decision’ was required to ‘stabilise our economy’
MPs will be given the chance to vote on the government’s controversial move to cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.
Commons Leader Lucy Powell announced a motion relating to the changes would be debated on September 10.
People in England and Wales not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits will lose out under the policy.
It is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the up to £300 payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving around £1.4 billion this year.
At Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) on Wednesday Sir Keir Starmer defended the policy and argued the “tough decision” was required to “stabilise our economy”.
Tory MPs heckled the prime minister with shouts of “shame” throughout his answers. The divisive policy has also attracted criticism from Sir Keir’s own party as Labour MP urged ministers to consider changes to scheme to ensure older people are “not left in the cold this winter”.
It comes Robert Jenrick won the first round of voting in the race to be the next Conservative leader and Dame Priti Patel was eliminated.
On the verge of extinction’: Nadine Dorries ramps up war on Tory Party with new book Downfall
Nadine Dorries will ramp up her war with the Conservatives in another bombshell book promising to lay bare “the story of a political party on the verge of extinction”.
The former culture secretary, who last year attacked the behind-the-scenes power players at the top of the party in her previous book, promises to “pick up where The Plot left off”.
Scheduled for release on 21 November, Downfall promises to expose events behind the scenes during LizTruss’s disastrous 49-day stint in Downing Street and during “the self-serving drift of Rishi Sunak’s time in office”.
Archie Mitchell reports
Lucy Powell confirms MPs will vote on winter fuel payment cuts for pensioners next week
MPs will be given the chance to vote on the government’s move to cut winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.
Commons Leader Lucy Powell announced a motion relating to the changes would be debated on September 10.
People in England and Wales not in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits will lose out under the policy.
It is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the up to £300 payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving around £1.4 billion this year.
Minister confirms overhaul of business rates system
The government has reaffirmed its plans to introduce a new system of business rates, after the Liberal Democrats raised concerns about the state of high streets in England.
Lib Dem business and industrial strategy spokeswoman Sarah Olney said that high streets were being held “hostage” by an “outdated, damaging business rates system”.
She added: “Empty shop fronts, shuttered windows: we should never see these become the norm in our town centres.
“Small businesses in desperate need of a helping hand will have been deeply concerned not to see any mention of business rates reform in the King’s Speech.
“Can the minister assure us that reform of the business rates system is coming, and when reform comes it will be a comprehensive replacement of this damaging system?”
Business minister Gareth Thomas, whose portfolio covers small businesses, confirmed that the Department for Business and Trade is working with the Treasury on plans.
Mr Thomas said: “We are looking at this with colleagues in the Treasury. We have made commitments to introduce a fairer business rates system in opposition, and work is going on led by Treasury colleagues on this issue. They will bring forward proposals in due course.”
Water bosses could face prison time over dumping sewage into Britain’s rivers and lakes
Water bosses are to be told today that new laws will mean they face prison if they continue to pump filth into Britain’s lakes and rivers.
Environment secretary Steve Reed will warn executives from the industry directly at a major speech in Putney, London where he will unveil details of the new Water (Special Measures) Bill to end sewage and other pollutants being pumped into the country’s waterways.
Among the new measures announced in the crackdown will be the loss of bonuses, potential prison sentences for industry executives and a duty for the water companies themselves to pay the cost of enforcement.
Mr Reed will tell them: “The public are furious that in 21st century Britain, record levels of sewage are being pumped into our rivers, lakes and seas. After years of neglect, our waterways are now in an unacceptable state.
David Maddox reports
VOICES: The frightening rise of extremism in Germany holds an important lesson for Starmer
German chancellor Olaf Scholz suffered a devastating defeat at the ballot box – with far-right and populist parties now posing the greatest danger to his country, writes John Kampfner. Keir Starmer will need to leave his comfort zone to avoid a similar fate
Remaining hereditary peers to be kicked out of House of Lords within months
Labour will abolish the 92 remaining hereditary peers within months under legislation to be tabled on Thursday.
The government committed before the general election to abolish the hereditary peerages as part of its promised House of Lords reforms.
After abolishing hereditary peerages, Sir Keir Starmer is expected to impose an upper age limit of 80 for members of the upper chamber.
Archie Mitchell reports
Tory leadership frontrunner Jenrick praises Patel and makes case for members to get more of a say
Robert Jenrick, who came top in the first round of voting by MPs in the Tory leadership first ballot yesterday to replace Rishi Sunak, paid tribue to Priti Patel in a post on X last night.
He also urged for the Tory Party to become more democratic and empower members to make decisions.
He said on X: “My friend @pritipatel is a relentless champion for Conservatism whose experience will be invaluable as we rebuild. Her campaign means the case for party reform is now unarguable. We must democratise the party, empower members and grow our membership.”
EXCLUSIVE: Union boss rages over betrayal of heroic fire fighters who fought Grenfell blaze
A major fire in Dagenham last month which had the same cause as the Grenfell Tower tragedy proves that fire fighters and the public are still at risk from a major blaze, a union boss has warned.
Matt Wrack, the general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), told The Independent that his members have been betrayed in the aftermath of the Grenfell disaster as well as in the events leading to the tragedy.
It comes after the London Fire Brigade was severely criticised for its lack of preparation for the disaster in the report presented by Sir Martin Moore-Bick.
Our political editor David Maddox has the scoop
Angela Rayner admits there is no ‘definitive timeline’ to remove unsafe cladding
Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has admitted there is not “definitive timeline” for removing unsafe cladding from buildings, seven years on from the Grenfell fire tragedy.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that a promised “remediation acceleration plan” will speed up the process.
Ms Rayner added: “I’m always straight with people. I can’t give you a timeline today, but what I can say is that it is an incredibly slow process at the moment - seven years on - and that’s not acceptable.”
She declined to say when all homes with dangerous cladding will be made safe.
