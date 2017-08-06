UK politics live: Labour accuse Tories of ‘made-up tax row’ after striking £25bn India trade deal
Badenoch claims she previously ‘refused to sign this deal’ over national insurance tax break for some Indian and British workers
Labour has accused Tory leader Kemi Badenoch of confecting a “made-up row” over the newly-struck India trade deal to “distract from her failure” to secure a similar agreement.
Hailed as a “landmark” agreement by Sir Keir Starmer, the government announced on Monday that it had reached a deal to boost bilateral trade with India by £25bn – in what marks Britain’s biggest post-Brexit trade agreement.
While Boris Johnson famously promised to make such an agreement by Diwali in October 2022, an India trade deal has remained elusive for UK successive prime ministers. The new deal will immediately cut tariffs on whisky, gin, cars and cosmetics, while reducing barriers to imports of Indian textiles, food and jewellery.
However, Ms Badenoch claimed she had “refused to sign this deal” while trade secretary, in part due to a condition – similar to those already in place with more than a dozen other countries – that some Indian and British workers will avoid paying national insurance for the first three years in their destination country.
A Labour spokesperson accused Ms Badenoch of “desperately seeking to distract from her failure with a made-up row about a standard tax agreement that will benefit British workers abroad”.
UK ready to 'support' India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, minister says
The UK is ready to “support” both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions following an exchange of fire between the two nations, a minister has said.
Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the situation in Kashmir was “hugely worrying”.
He told the BBC’s Today programme: “Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support both countries.
“Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do.”
UK-India trade deal criticism is Tories 'unable to accept' government has 'done what they couldn't do'
Criticism of national insurance provisions in the UK-India trade deal is a result of the Conservatives being “unable to accept” that the government has “done what they couldn’t do”, the trade secretary has said.
Jonathan Reynolds told Sky News: “This is not a tangible issue. This is the Conservatives – and Reform – unable to accept that this Labour Government has done what they couldn’t do and get this deal across the line.
“This is presenting a false reason why they couldn’t (do it).”
UK’s new trade deal with India does not undercut British workers, trade secretary insists
The UK’s new trade deal with India does not undercut British workers, the trade secretary has said, pointing to deals with other countries including one with Chile signed by the previous Conservative government.
Asked whether the agreement meant Indian workers paying less tax than British counterparts doing the same job, Jonathan Reynolds told the BBC’s Today programme: “No.”
He added: “There is no situation where I would ever tolerate British workers being undercut through any trade agreement we would sign. That is not part of this deal.
“What the Conservatives are confused about, and Reform as well, is a situation where a business in India seconds someone for a short period of time to the UK, or a UK business seconds a worker to India for a short period of time, where you don’t pay in simultaneously now to both social security systems.”
He added: “This is exactly the sort of deal we have with 50 countries already, with the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand.
“The Conservatives recently, well a few years ago when they were in government, signed one with Chile for five years. So no, British workers are not being undercut.”
Labour accuse Tories of ‘made-up tax row’ after striking £25bn India trade deal
Labour has accused Tory leader Kemi Badenoch of confecting a “made-up row” over the newly-struck India trade deal to “distract from her failure” to secure a similar agreement.
Hailed as a “landmark” agreement by Sir Keir Starmer, the government announced on Monday that it had reached a deal to boost bilateral trade with India by £25bn – in what marks Britain’s biggest post-Brexit trade agreement.
While Boris Johnson famously promised to make such an agreement by Diwali in October 2022, an India trade deal has remained elusive for UK successive prime ministers. The new deal will immediately cut tariffs on whisky, gin, cars and cosmetics, while reducing barriers to imports of Indian textiles, food and jewellery.
However, Ms Badenoch claimed she had “refused to sign this deal” while trade secretary, in part due to a condition – similar to those already in place with more than a dozen other countries – that some Indian and British workers will avoid paying national insurance for the first three years in their destination country.
A Labour spokesperson accused Ms Badenoch of “desperately seeking to distract from her failure with a made-up row about a standard tax agreement that will benefit British workers abroad”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments