UK economy: Latest GDP figures to be announced ahead of crucial Reeves budget
The UK’s latest GDP figures are set to be announced ahead of the autumn Budget, with experts predicting economic growth has slowed.
Economists expect the Office for National Statistics’s GDP (gross domestic product) figures will report 0.2 per cent growth over the three months to September in their latest update on Thursday morning.
It will represent a slowdown after 0.3 per cent in the previous quarter, continuing a notable drop-off after a 0.7 per cent rise in the first three months of the year.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to deliver her crucial Budget on 26 November.
The government has been hopeful that stronger economic growth can help increase tax revenues and support spending plans.
In a speech in Downing Street earlier this month, Ms Reeves said that “each of us must do our bit for the security of our country and the brightness of its future”.
This has been seen as a sign of tax rises to come, especially after the chancellor suggested that she had to “deal with the world as I find it, not the world as I might wish it to be”.
Why is GDP a crucial marker of how the UK economy is doing?
Every month the Office of National Statistics (ONS) publishes new GDP figures.
In the run-up to the budget on 26 November these figures are a marker for how well the economy is doing.
Rising GDP signals economic growth, which is generally welcome news for the country’s companies, households and politicians.
When GDP is falling, it means the economy is shrinking. If it falls for two quarters in a row, the country is considered to be in a recession which can hit wages and jobs.
Slow growth or a stagnant economy over the third quarter would present a setback for the chancellor.
Slow growth or a stagnant economy over the third quarter would present a setback for the chancellor.
