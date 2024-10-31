UK politics live: Rachel Reeves playing ‘same silly games’ as Tories on tax and spend, IFS warns
Chancellor has admitted her £40bn tax-raising Budget could impact wage growth for workers
In a damning assessment of the chancellor’s spending plans, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has warned that Rachel Reeves is playing “the same silly games as the last lot” on tax and spending.
IFS director Paul Johnson said that Ms Reeves’ current plans mean a 4.3 per cent jump in spending next year, 2.6 per cent the year after and then 1.3 per cent in each of the following years.
Mr Johnson said: “I’m afraid this looks like the same silly games playing as we got used to with the last lot. Pencil in implausibly low spending increases for the future in order to make the fiscal arithmetic balance.”
It comes as Ms Reeves has admitted that her £40bn tax-raising Budget could impact wage growth for workers.
Asked about the consequences of increasing national insurance contributions for employers she told BBC Breakfast: “It will mean that businesses will have to absorb some of this through profits and it is likely to mean that wage increases might be slightly less than they otherwise would have been.”
However, the IMF endorsed the investment and spending on public services in the chancellor’s Budget, as well as sustainable tax rises.
Increasing minimum wage will make it harder for young people to get jobs, former Tory minister claims
Increasing the national minimum wage for young adults will make it harder for them to get jobs, a Conservative former minister has told the Commons.
Sir John Whittingdale said: “If you increase the cost of employing people, it can have only two consequences, one is lower wages and the other is fewer jobs. And in each of those cases, that is going to hit working people.
“The decision to increase the national minimum wage for young adults, a 16% increase, that will simply have a consequence that it will be even harder for those people to find jobs.”
The MP for Maldon also criticised the Government’s plans to impose VAT on private school fees, adding that parents in his constituency who send their children to private schools “are not rich, they make huge sacrifices”.
He went on to say: “The consequence is the children will need to be placed in state schools which are already under huge pressure, my constituency is growing rapidly, there is enormous pressure on schools and this is simply going to make it worse.
To the less well off, Reeves giveth… from the rich, she surely taketh away
Keir Starmer creates new ‘Europe Hub’ as PM eyes closer ties with EU post-Brexit
The Home Office is creating a new “Europe Hub” as part of Sir Keir Starmer’s drive for closer ties with the European Union.
The new unit, which will sit within the International Strategy, Engagement and Devolution Directorate, will reportedly be led by Dan Hobbs, director general of the Migration and Borders Group.
Civil servants have been told the department will have responsibility for “ensuring that our strategic approach to this work is coherent, working collaboratively across the department”.
Keir Starmer creates new ‘Europe Hub’ as PM eyes closer ties with EU post-Brexit
Home Office officials reportedly stressed the importance of a ‘strong UK-EU alliance’
Watch: Rachel Reeves appears to say Kemi Badneoch already Tory leader
GB News fined £100,000 by Ofcom for breaking impartiality rules over Rishi Sunak interview
GB News has been fined £100,000 by Ofcom after it was found to have broken impartiality rules in an interview with Rishi Sunak earlier this year.
The media watchdog concluded that the channel had given the then prime minister a “mostly uncontested platform” to promote the policies and performance of his government as he answered questions put to him by a studio audience and a presenter.
Ofcom began the investigation into GB News three days after the airing of a programme on February 12, titled People’s Forum: The Prime Minister.
GB News fined £100,000 for breaking impartiality rules over Rishi Sunak interview
Ofcom says broadcaster gave Rishi Sunak a ‘mostly uncontested platform’ in February interview
NHS workload likely to go up not down, says Starmer
The NHS’ workload is “likely to go up, not down”, Sir Keir Starmer said, as he hinted at reforms the government might make to assist healthcare staff.
At a Q&A in the West Midlands, the PM said: “I also want to be honest with you, we are going to be asking more of you. There’s no point me standing here and saying your workload will go down.
“The whole point is people are living longer. They’ve got more conditions, what the NHS is facing now is different to what it was facing in the post-war period, your workload is likely to go up, not down.”
The Prime Minister signalled administrative change was among the reforms he was planning, including “making sure that AI and technology is your friend” to prevent duplication of records.
Rachel Reeves, meanwhile, criticised the previous government for “always raiding the capital budgets” and taking funding away from investment.
The chancellor said: “We have got to make those longer-term investments to drive those productivity and efficiency reforms as well.”
PM and chancellor talking to staff at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire
The prime minister and chancellor are talking to staff at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire.
Sir Keir was thanked for the extra NHS funding by Dr Amy Burridge, a consultant in acute medicine, but she asked how that income could deal with staffing gaps and burnout
Sir Keir said the first thing his government would provide was a “mindset change” from the Tories, who he said “blamed” NHS staff for problems in the service.
He said the Government would “really go much much faster on the technology that you need to take some of the weight off”.
The PM added: “Look, I’m not going to pretend that by next week it will all be fixed, because too many politicians have done that.
“It is going to take time, but what we did in the Budget yesterday is the first step, the down payment if you like, down that road, to make sure that you can do your jobs better and we can have the NHS that we need.”
Pictured: Rachel Reeves visits NHS staff at UCL Hospital in London
Jeremy Hunt to step down as shadow chancellor with end of Tory leadership race in sight
Jeremy Hunt has confirmed he is stepping down from the Conservative frontbench, calling for his party to be “humble” following July’s election defeat.
The decision comes just hours before the Tory leadership race comes to an end, with polls closing at 5pm on Thursday.
On Saturday morning, either Robert Jenrick or Kemi Badenoch will be crowned the new party leader.
Mr Hunt, who served as chancellor under Rishi Sunak’s Conservative government and is currently the shadow chancellor, confirmed he will be stepping back from the role following Wednesday’s budget.
Millie Cooke reports
Hunt to step down as shadow chancellor with end of Tory leadership race in sight
The shadow chancellor, who narrowly retained his seat in the election, says he’s unlikely to return to the frontbenches for ‘the next few years, at least’
Kirstie Allsopp accuses Rachel Reeves of breaking up farms and estates after Budget
TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp has accused the chancellor of ushering in the break-up of farms and estates by imposing a new 20 per cent inheritance tax on such assets over £1m.
Farming and landowner organisations also warned the change, announced in Wednesday’s Budget, would lead to the “death of the family farm” because owners would sell up to pay the tax.
Rachel Reeves said from April 2026, the first £1m of combined business and agricultural assets would continue to attract no inheritance tax, but for assets over that sum inheritance tax would apply.
