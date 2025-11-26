Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour is set to announce an end to the two-child benefit cap at today’s Budget, following months of intense pressure from backbenchers, campaign groups and political opponents.

Ahead of the major fiscal event, government insiders have told The Independent that the chancellor will scrap the controversial policy in a bid to appease discontented MPs and boost ailing poll results.

Rachel Reeves hinted earlier this month that Labour could abolish the controversial policy, saying she does not think it is right that children are “penalised” for being part of large families.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5Live, the chancellor said it was important not to let the “costs to our economy in allowing child poverty to go unchecked”. She added: “In the end, a child should not be penalised because their parents don’t have very much money.”

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves said it was important not to let the ‘costs to our economy in allowing child poverty to go unchecked’ ( PA Wire )

However, it is has been reported that the Treasury is also considering ways to tweak the limit, rather than removing it completely – a move former prime minister Gordon Brown recently warned against.

This could be done by increasing the limit to three or four children, or by introducing a taper rate that would see parents receive higher entitlement for their first child and less for subsequent children.

Here’s everything you need to know about the policy:

What is the two-child cap on benefits?

The two-child benefit cap prevents parents from claiming universal credit or tax credit for their third child. It was introduced by the Conservatives and came into place in April 2017. It only applies to children who were born after 6 April 2017.

The measure was announced by then-chancellor George Osborne alongside a raft of other changes to the benefits system. The Conservatives said the measures were designed to encourage benefit recipients “to make the same choices as those supporting themselves solely through work”.

Latest official figures show that 1.6 million children are living in families affected by the policy. Campaigners, charities and politicians from across the spectrum have called on the government to scrap the measure.

It is a separate policy to the benefit cap, which was also introduced under the then-Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition government, which sees the amount of benefits a household receives reduced to ensure claimants do not receive more than the limit.

What is the effect of the two-child cap?

Organisations working in the sector argue that 109 children across the UK are pulled into poverty by the policy every day.

The number of children living in poor households has been steadily increasing over the past decade, with 4.5 million children – around one in three – now living in poverty.

Poverty can be defined in several ways, but the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) uses “relative low income” as a marker, referring to people in households which earn below 60 per cent of the median income of £36,700 in 2024, or £22,020.

open image in gallery Former prime minister Gordon Brown recently called for the ‘total abolition’ of the two-child benefit cap ( PA Wire )

Some of these children are going without essentials, according to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, such as food, heating, clothing or basic toiletries.

Removing the two-child benefit cap could lift 350,000 out of poverty, according to analysis from researchers at the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG).

What would scrapping it cost the government?

The estimated cost of removing the two-child limit, extending it to three children, or removing a household cap varies.

Getting rid of the cap could cost the government £3.5bn in 2029-2030, according to estimates from think tank the Resolution Foundation earlier this year. Meanwhile, CPAG suggests that the move would cost £2bn.

The Independent’s own calculations suggest that extending the limit to three children could cost at least £1.3bn a year, assuming that 370,000 households claim an extra £3,513 of UC each year.

Consecutive governments have refused to commit to removing the cap, despite its unpopularity with voters.

Last year, Sir Keir enforced the whip on seven Labour MPs who voted against their party to oppose the two-child benefit cap.

The current Labour government had consistently maintained that it would not take action to remove the cap, due to tight resources in the Budget, yet recent reports would strongly indicate that a U-turn is on the cards.