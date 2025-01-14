Tulip Siddiq insists ‘no evidence’ of improper conduct as minister resigns over Bangladesh questions: Live
Sir Keir Starmer hit by second ministerial resignation in six months as Tulip Siddiq steps down as anti-corruption minister
Tulip Siddiq has resigned as a Treasury minister amid a Bangladesh anti-corruption probe in relation to properties allegedly linked to her aunt’s former regime.
The minister, who is responsible for tackling financial crime, is being investigated by standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus after reports that she was embroiled in a probe in Bangladesh, where her aunt Sheikh Hasina led an increasingly autocratic regime for 15 years until its shock fall in August.
Ms Siddiq referred herself to Sir Laurie on Monday last week. In a letter asking for an investigation to be opened, she maintained she had done nothing wrong.
Her resignation – the second to hit Sir Keir’s government in six months – came as chancellor Rachel Reeves faced a grilling over her trip to China at a time of economic turmoil, in what the Tories labelled “a crisis made in Downing Street”.
Facing MPs in the Commons, the chancellor hit back at claims from her Tory opposite number Mel Stride that she had “ducked the difficult questions by jetting off to Beijing”, as she vowed to “go further and faster in our plan to kickstart economic growth”.
Tulip Siddiq says standards watchdog found no breach of ministerial code
Tulip Siddiq has said that parliament’s standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus found that she did not breach the ministerial code, as she tendered her resignation as Sir Keir Starmer’s City minister.
In her resignation letter to the Prime Minister, in full below, Treasury minister Tulip Siddiq thanked Sir Keir Starmer for the “confidence” he has shown her but said her continuing in post “is likely to be a distraction”.
She said: “Having conducted an in-depth review of the matter at my request, Sir Laurie has confirmed that I have not breached the Ministerial Code. As he notes, there is no evidence to suggest that I have acted improperly in relation to the properties I have owned or lived in.
“My family connections are a matter of public record, and when I became a minister I provided the full details of my relationships and private interests to the Government.
“However it is clear that continuing in my role as Economic Secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of Government. My loyalty is and always will be to this Labour Government and the programme of national renewal and transformation it has embarked upon. I have therefore decided to resign from my ministerial position.”
Breaking: UK anti-corruption minister resigns amid Bangladesh probes
Tulip Siddiq has resigned as City minister after finding herself at the centre of a Bangladesh anti-corruption probe in relation to properties allegedly linked to her aunt’s former regime.
The Labour minister tendered her resignation to Keir Starmer saying her position had become a distraction.
She is the second minister to go in six months, after former transport secretary Louise Haigh.
The Treasury minister, who is responsible for tackling financial crime, is being investigated by standards watchdog Sir Laurie Magnus after reports that Ms Siddiq lived in properties in London linked to allies of the deposed prime minister.
Ms Siddiq referred herself to Sir Laurie on Monday last week. In a letter asking for an investigation to be opened, she maintained she had done nothing wrong.
Kate Devlin and Millie Cooke have more details in this breaking report:
Tulip Siddiq resigns as government minister amid Bangladesh corruption probes
Tulip Siddiq has resigned as a government minister amid a number of corruption probes in Bangladesh.
Protesters outside No 10 as Starmer greets Iraqi PM
Protesters could be heard shouting outside the gates of Downing Street as Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the prime minister of Iraq to No 10.
One could be heard to shout “are you gambling with our lives?” while others chanted.
Inside No 10, Sir Keir told his counterpart Mohammed Shia’ Al Sudani it was a privilege to welcome him and that he hoped it would be the first of many visits.
Kemi Badenoch doubles down after Islamophobia accusations
Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has hit back after criticism of her claims that “peasants” from “sub-communities” in foreign countries were to blame for the grooming gangs crisis.
No 10 said the prime minister would not have used the same language, while Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer accused the Tory leader of Islamophobia.
But Ms Badenoch wrote on X: “Interesting to see the Prime Minister’s spokesman weighing in to defend the groomers and rapists against tough language. If some of these people had spent less time worrying about causing offence and more time focused on protecting the vulnerable we’d be in a better place.”
Sir Keir Starmer was praised in a crossparty home affairs committee report in 2013 for his work as director of public prosecutions to improve the processes for bringing such cases to justice.
The report said: “Mr Starmer has striven to improve the treatment of victims of sexual assault within the criminal justice system throughout his term as Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).”
Badenoch accused of Islamophobia after blaming 'peasants' from 'sub-communities' for grooming gangs abuse
Kemi Badenoch has been accused of Islamophobia after blaming “peasants” from “sub-communities” in foreign countries for the grooming gangs crisis.
“These comments are shockingly offensive and irresponsible,” Green Party co-leader Carla Denyer told The Independent. “Kemi Badenoch is the leader of the opposition – she should know better than to peddle this backwards Islamophobia which only leads to division and hatred in our communities, and drives support for the far right.”
She added: “I hope to see senior Conservatives distancing themselves from Badenoch’s comments this morning – as politicians we all have a responsibility to our communities to stop a dangerous race to the bottom in how we speak about these issues.”
Jessica Coates and Millie Cooke have the full report:
Badenoch accused of Islamophobia after blaming 'peasants' for grooming gangs abuse
The Conservative leader has repeated calls for a national inquiry into the issue
Chancellor ‘leaving no stone unturned’ to secure economic growth
The chancellor insisted she was leaving “no stone unturned” to secure growth and improving living standards, after returning from her visit to China.
Rachel Reeves said it was impossible to grow the economy quickly after 14 years of Conservative Government, in response to a question in the Commons from Reform UK’s Richard Tice.
She said: “Growth is the number one mission of this Labour Government. But the truth is it is not possible to turn things around quickly after 14 years of lacklustre growth and declining living standards from the party opposite.
“But we are leaving no stone unturned, which is why last week in China we secured £600m worth of tangible benefits for the UK economy, helping great British businesses exporting overseas.”
Tory shadow housing secretary holds shares in a company which opposed Renters Reform Bill
Questions have been raised over whether the Conservative Party’s shadow housing secretary can take part in Tuesday’s Renters Reform Bill debate because he has a financial interest in the issue.
Kevin Hollinrake, who shadows Angela Rayner in her departmental role, is set to lead the Tory charge against the legislation.
But the Tory MP holds shares in an estate agency franchising group that lobbied regulators and government bodies on “regulatory reforms including the [Conservative Government’s] Renters Reform Bill”, while outlining the risk to the company’s business of “an ever-growing list of regulations”.
The House of Commons register of financial interests shows that Mr Hollinrake, the MP for Thirsk and Malton, has shareholdings valued at more than £70,000 in the Property Franchise Group plc.
Our political editor David Maddox reports:
Tory housing spokesman holds shares in a company which opposed Renters Reform Bill
Kevin Hollinrake is coming under pressure to recuse himself from the debate on the Renters Reform Bill
Rachel Reeves says she is working closely with Bank of England
Rachel Reeves has said that the government worked closely with the Bank of England to ensure the country’s economy remains competitive.
Asked by Tory MP Sir Gavin Williamson whether she had spoken to Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey about what actions to take to improve financial stability, Ms Reeves said the pair spoke regularly:
“Indeed, he was on the delegation to China with me this weekend, and we work closely together to ensure that the British economy remains competitive in global markets,” the chancellor told MPs.
Chancellor tells MPs blaming her for market turmoil to ‘get real'
Chancellor Rachel Reeves told MPs to “get real” if they were blaming the government for global volatility in markets that has saw the cost of borrowing rise last week.
The chancellor was asked by Conservative MP Dr Luke Evans what she would say to financial markets to reassure them, as he suggested that the “fundamental issue” behind the recent turmoil was that “the markets don’t believe her plan for growth”.
She said: “There’s been a global volatility in markets. I don’t believe it reasonable to suggest that the reason why bond yields in the United States, in Germany and France have risen is because of decisions made by this government. I think the honourable member opposite should just get real.”
