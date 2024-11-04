UK politics live: University tuition fees ‘to rise’ as Badenoch makes key shadow cabinet appointment
Labour government expected to make announcement today on increase in fees, as new Tory leader hands out top jobs
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer is poised to increase tuition fees for the first time in eight years, according to reports.
Education secretary Bridget Phillipson is expected to announce this afternoon that fees will rise in line with the Retail Price Index inflation from September 2025, The Telegraph reported.
Matching university tuition fees to the current rate of inflation at 2.7 per cent means they would increase to around £9,500. Fees have been frozen at £9,250 since 2017.
It comes after Kemi Badenoch named the first members of her new shadow cabinet, with close ally Laura Trott to step in as shadow education secretary.
Neil O’Brien, who supported Robert Jenrick during the leadership contest, has been named shadow minister for education.
The announcements came after a speech to CCHQ staff on Monday, in which Ms Badenoch reportedly insisted that her party can turn their fortunes around in one political term.
The party must first focus on principles such as free speech and personal responsibility before setting out policy, she added.
Watch: Home secretary confirms £75m to tackle people smuggling is new funding from Budget
Home secretary Yvette Cooper has said an additional £75 million for the Government’s border command is new funding from the Budget.
Ms Cooper was pressed on Labour’s plans to tackle people smuggling ahead of the Interpol General Assembly in Glasgow on Monday (4 November).
The home secretary told BBC Breakfast: “It’s part of the Budget settlement. It’s in addition to the £75 million we’d already talked about, which is only just starting to be invested now.”
The further amount doubles the border command’s funding to £150 million over two years.
The money will be used to fund high-tech surveillance equipment and 100 specialist investigators who will target criminals engaged in people smuggling.
Keir Starmer poised to increase tuition fees to first time in eight years
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to increase university tuition fees for the first time in eight years.
Education secretary Bridget Phillipson is expected to confirm the plans this afternoon, which will see fees rise in line with the Retail Price Index inflation from September 2025, The Telegraph reported.
University tuition fees have been frozen at £9,250 since 2017. Matching them to the current rate of inflation at 2.7 per cent would mean they increase to around £9,500.
The Department for Education declined to comment.
Small boat smugglers to be fast-tracked through courts like rioters
The government is preparing to fast track people people smugglers through the courts in the same way as those who participated in the summer riots.
As part of a £150m package of measures to tackle the small boat crisis announced on Monday, the prime minister will order the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) to speed up charges for people smugglers.
The prime minister is looking to replicate efforts earlier this year that delivered swift justice following the August riots that swept England and Northern Ireland after three young girls were killed in Southport, Downing Street said.
The claim of government intervention playing a role in the swift justice which faced rioters was criticised last month by the head of the judiciary, with lady chief justice Baroness Carr saying: “Suggestions that the listing of riot cases speedily in the criminal courts was a consequence of government action or pressure was a false constitutional narrative.”
The listing of court cases was “a judicial function – it cannot be otherwise”.
Tackling migrant crisis as important as climate change, Starmer says
Addressing the migrant crisis would be a ‘victory for humanity’, the prime minister said
Badenoch makes first major frontbench appointment
Our political correspondent Millie Cooke has more information about the first Tory shadow cabinet appointments:
Kemi Badenoch has made two appointments to the Shadow Department for Education, ahead of Education Questions in the House of Commons this afternoon.
Laura Trott – who served as the the chief secretary to the Treasury in Rishi Sunak's government – has been appointed shadow education secretary, Ms Badenoch's first major appointment to the shadow frontbench. She was a prominent Badenoch-backer during the leadership contest.
Meanwhile, Neil O’Brien has been appointed as shadow minister for education. While he previously backed Ms Badenoch in 2022, he lent his support to rival Robert Jenrick during this year's contest.
No 10 refuses to be drawn on targets for small boat crossings
Downing Street insisted the government wants to see small boat crossing numbers falling, but would not reveal if ministers have a target.
Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesperson insisted the government is “going to make progress as rapidly as is possible” on migrant crossings, pointing to its record of 9,400 returns recorded since Labour took power.
But he would not be drawn into revealing if the government has a target for when crossings will start to reduce, telling reporters: “I am not going to set out new targets here today. You have got the manifesto commitment, you have got the prime minister’s words.
“Clearly the government’s ambition is to reduce small boats crossings and that is why we are putting significant resource focus into this crisis.”
Asked if the government would be satisfied were numbers making the crossing to remain the same next year, he replied: “No, the government wants to do everything it can to reduce small boats crossings.
“It inherited a situation where small boats crossings before the election were up 18 per cent on the same period from the year before. That is not an acceptable position and that is a reflection of the system in chaos, and that is why the government is focused on putting in place the practical steps that will bring small boats crossings down.”
Kemi Badenoch announces first shadow cabinet appointments
The first members of Kemi Badenoch’s new shadow cabinet have been named.
Laura Trott has been appointed shadow education secretary and Neil O’Brien has been appointed shadow education minister in Kemi Badenoch‘s opposition team, it is understood.
Both will be on the opposition front bench for education oral questions in the Commons on Monday afternoon.
Badenoch tells CCHQ staff that Tories can turn their fortunes around at next election
New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is understood to have told Conservative Party staff that they can turn their fortunes around in one political term, but must initially focus on principles over policy.
Ms Badenoch has been at the party's headquarters in Westminster on Monday morning as she is in the process of deciding who will be in her top team.
In an address to CCHQ staff, it is thought Ms Badenoch said the first challenge for the party will be winning back council seats at local elections.
She is also understood to have said the party can turn their situation around in one term and that policy will come soon, but the party needs to start with principles such as freedom of speech and personal responsibility.
Watch: Starmer hits out at Tory Rwanda plan as he 'resets plan' to tackle people smuggling
‘Nothing progressive about turning a blind eye to small boat crossings’, PM says
There is “nothing progressive” about turning a blind eye to people making dangerous channel crossings to reach the UK, Sir Keir Starmer told Interpol’s general assembly.
In total, 31,904 people have made the journey so far this year, up 16.5 per cent on the same point in 2023.
“Security doesn't stop at our borders”, the prime minister said, adding that illegal migration is a “massive driver of global insecurity”.
“There is nothing progressive about turning a blind eye as men women and children die in the channel. And you don't advance the cause of global justice or compassion for those individuals to pretend that there is”, he said.
Starmer announces funding boost for Interpol in ‘clear message’ to criminals
The UK will increase its funding for Interpol projects, investing £6m this year, Sir Keir Starmer said.
Speaking at the organisation's general assembly in Glasgow, the prime minister said the money will support improved data sharing and faster communications capabilities, as well as a global fraud threat assessment network.
“We want to send a clear message to the world's most hardened criminals that there is no safe haven. There is no place you can hide from justice”, he said.
“Together, we've got the whole world covered, and together we will defeat you.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments