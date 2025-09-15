Why Starmer has to roll out the red carpet for Trump (again)

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Peter Mandelson has learned that favours for, and loyalty to, a sex offender can end a sticky career. Keir Starmer this week is bringing the King himself into a bid to charm another American who’s been found liable for sexual assault, convicted of felonies, and is a serial bankrupt.

Mandelson oiled up to Jeffrey Epstein because Britain’s former ambassador to Washington has always seemingly been mesmerised by power and money.

Starmer has organised Donald Trump’s state visit, pomp, parades and banquets as a strategic necessity – to wean the US president off the Russian teat. To protect Britain’s economy from the US president. And to protect the UK and Europe from a surge in Trumpian ideologues at home.

Trump, for now, has slapped the UK with 10 per cent tariffs on top of existing import duties. The EU, a bigger US market, has been hit with tariffs from 20-50 per cent. So keeping the US president sweet is financially wise.

On Tuesday, Trump will be afforded the singular honour of a second state visit to the United Kingdom. The invitation from the King was hand delivered to the Oval Office by the British prime minister.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer hands US President Donald Trump a letter from King Charles III during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 27, 2025 ( AFP/Getty )

Trump is no Roosevelt, no Kennedy, no Eisenhower. He is not a great US president whom the British want to flatter with the geegaws and frippery of mounted parades and white tie dinners.

He is an unpredictable force that has to be contained. Like a toddler. Lest he throw a tantrum and smash the carefully constructed models of western democracy, waddles off with his toys to Putin, and hits the UK with import duties that enfeeble British exports.

So the British will give him an enormous national party. Trump will be made to feel that the Special Relationship is his. His alone. That he has a special connection to a Disney vision of the British Crown.

There will be no sly comments about his own pretensions to monarchy.

Perhaps the King will be asked to use every ounce of his finely honed courtly skills to steer Trump away from his Big Oil obsession and back towards understanding climate change. Or not to mention his favourite policy subject at all.

There is hardly a single issue on which Trump is not out of step with the rest of the mainstream western world.

open image in gallery The King and Queen, who were then the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, met Donald Trump and his wife Melania during their previous state visit in 2019 ( PA )

He thinks tariffs are paid by foreign exporters not American consumers, he’s increasing fossil fuel production and use, he is tearing up green legislation, adopted Putin’s arguments on Ukraine, and has (like Putin) threatened the sovereignty of his neighbours and allies.

On top of that, his administration has openly supported anti-democratic movements on Europe’s far right – notably in Germany, France, and Romania.

Trump has jeopardised the cornerstone alliances of Nato and the Five Eyes intelligence relationship that bind the West together as militaries and that links the Anglosphere into a web of trust.

Trump is no fan of Nato. He has refused to contemplate any American support for Ukraine in its defence against Russia. Meanwhile the four eyes outside the US; the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand do not trust the Trump administration.

They have proved incompetent with secrets and unable to use encrypted telephones, even when in territory like Moscow. Trump himself has blurted secrets before, scorned his own intelligence services, and kept confidential documents from his last presidency in his Florida bathroom.

open image in gallery Donald Trump shakes hand with Vladimir Putin as they meet to negotiate for an end to the war in Ukraine in Anchorage, Alaska, August 15, 2025 ( Reuters )

His apparent devotion to Putin has further entrenched the belief among the intelligence communities of America’s allies that the US President is a liability.

He is a liability. He has been successfully manipulated by Russia and Vladimir Putin for years.

So now it’s Britain’s turn and, as head of state, the star turn in Trump charming is the King himself. He, no doubt, will play his part.

But it’s Starmer who has to befriend the US president. The British prime minister believes he’s got to hold the US president close and tight. It’s an uncomfortable embrace he will regret as much as sending the friend of a sex criminal to Washington.