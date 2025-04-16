UK court ruling just the latest global move to limit transgender recognition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ruling from the UK’s Supreme Court that says the legal definition of a woman is someone born biologically female is the latest high-profile action involving the issue of the legal recognitions given to transgender people.

The spectrum of protections around the world ranges widely.

In some countries, trans people have no protections at all.

In others, they are afforded anti-discrimination protections and the ability to legally change their identity, among other measures.

Many countries have seen crackdowns on the legal recognition of transgender people recently, including bans on trans athletes in women’s sport and on LGBTQ+ events.

Here is a look at actions in some countries recently.

open image in gallery A person with their face painted in the transgender flag colours during a Transgender Day of Visibility event in Lisbon ( AP )

United Kingdom

The decision from the UK Supreme Court revolved around the Equality Act, which bars discrimination along protected categories including age, race, and sex.

The court's ruling said that for the purposes of the act, the definition of a woman is someone born biologically female, which excludes transgender people.

The unanimous decision means trans women can be barred from places like women-only changing rooms and homeless shelters and kept from groups like those offer medical or counselling services only to women.

But the ruling also said the decision didn't mean transgender people were without any legal protection, because the Equality Act also recognises gender reassignment as a protected category.

Supporters of For Women Scotland, the group that brought the suit, celebrated the decision while advocates for transgender rights called it a setback.

open image in gallery Supporters of For Women Scotland celebrate the Supreme Court decision ( PA Wire )

Hungary

Rights for transgender people were restricted as part of a wider crackdown on LGBTQ+ communities in Hungary through an amendment to its constitution passed on April 14. The measure was proposed by the ruling coalition led by populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, and easily sailed through Hungary's parliament.

Under the new amendment, the nation's constitution says there are two sexes, male and female.

A government spokesman called it "a clarification that legal norms are based on biological reality”. It lays a constitutional groundwork for denying transgender people the ability to have their gender identities protected.

Critics of the amendment said it was about humiliating and excluding people, and part of the ruling party's moves toward authoritarianism.

The amendment also banned any public events from LGBTQ+ communities, which Hungary’s government has strongly campaigned against in recent years.

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi announces the Trump administration is suing the state of Maine for its non-compliance with an executive order banning trans athletes from women’s sports ( Reuters )

United States

President Donald Trump has made a ban on transgender participation in sports a central focus of his administration. On Wednesday, he sued the state of Maine for not following an executive order he signed that banned transgender athletes from participating in girls' and women's sports.

In a February meeting with state governors, Mr Trump called out Gov. Janet Mills for not complying with his order, and threatened to pull federal funding, to which Mills replied, "We’ll see you in court”.

The administration's lawsuit calls for Maine to be ordered to tell its schools that it is prohibited for males to participate in athletic competition designated for females.

Another of Mr Trump's executive orders insists on a rigid definition of the sexes, rather than gender, for federal government purposes. The orders are facing court challenges.

For its part, Maine sued the administration after the Department of Agriculture said it was pausing some money for the state’s educational programs. A federal judge on Friday ordered the administration to unfreeze funds intended for a Maine child nutrition program.

It is not just on the federal level; the question of legal protections for transgender people is a political issue in many American states as well. In twenty-six states, transgender girls from are banned from girls’ school sports.

Other issues around the country include access to gender-related healthcare for minors and bathroom access in public spaces like schools and government buildings.