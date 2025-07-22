Tory reshuffle live: Badenoch to promote old rival amid speculation over Jenrick’s fate
Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick is reportedly gunning to replace Mel Stride as shadow chancellor
Kemi Badenoch is expected to reshuffle her shadow cabinet ahead of the summer recess, with reports that her former rival Sir James Cleverly will make a return to the Conservative front bench.
Meanwhile, questions have emerged whether other former ministers including Suella Braverman will be called upon for a senior leadership position, while shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick is reportedly gunning for Sir Mel Stride’s job as shadow chancellor.
The reshuffle comes just eight months after Ms Badenoch was elected as leader of the opposition, with the Tories underperforming against the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party.
A Conservative source said: “The Leader of the Opposition will be making some changes to her frontbench team today.
“The changes reflect the next stage of the party’s policy renewal programme and underline the unity of the party under new leadership.
“Sir James Cleverly is expected to return in a prominent frontbench role to take the fight to this dreadful Labour Government.”
Source says Cleverly will return to fight 'dreadful Labour government'
A Tory party source said: "The leader of the opposition will be making some changes to her frontbench team today.
"The changes reflect the next stage of the party's policy renewal programme and underline the unity of the party under new leadership.
"Sir James Cleverly, is expected to return in a prominent front bench role to take the fight to this dreadful Labour government."
Sir James to return to frontbenches after Tory leadership defeat
Sir James Cleverly served as both foreign secretary and home secretary when the Conservatives were in power.
He stood as a candidate in last year’s Conservative leadership election, but lost out on the Tory top job ahead of the final heat between Mrs Badenoch and her now-shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick.
Since the leadership contest, Sir James has returned to the Tory back benches as the MP for Braintree.
He has used his influential position as a former minister to warn against pursuing populist agenda akin to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.
Appearing at the Institute For Public Policy Research (IPPR) think tank last week, the senior Tory hit out at calls to “smash the system” and “start again from scratch”, branding them “complete nonsense”.
Kemi Badenoch brings back James Cleverly as Tory leader launches reshuffle
Kemi Badenoch has kicked off a reshuffle of her shadow cabinet, with Sir James Cleverly set to return to the Conservative Party front bench.
The Tory leader is bringing her former leadership rival back to the frontline to build party unity and bolster the party’s credibility.
A senior Tory source said Sir James would help “take the fight to this dreadful Labour government”.
Read the full article from our political correspondent Archie Mitchell here:
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments