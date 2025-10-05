Tory conference 2025 live: Badenoch admits Tories have ‘mountain to climb’ to beat Labour and Farage Reform

Kemi Badenoch Unable To Say Where 150,000 Migrants A Year Will Go Once They Are Deported

Kemi Badenoch has admitted the Tories have a “mountain to climb” as she closed her first conference speech as party leader.

The Conservative leader spoke at the opening of the Tory party’s four-day conference in Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

She described the Conservatives as the party that will “strengthen our borders, restore our sovereignty and rebuild our prosperity”.

On the eve of the event, she unveiled plans for a special task force, called the “Removals Force” to deport 750,000 illegal immigrants from the UK.

Now speaking on stage, she said: “To me and the shadow cabinet, the resulting policy decision is also clear. We must leave the ECHR and repeal the Human Rights Act.

“I want you to know that the next Conservative manifesto will contain our commitment to leave. Leaving the convention is a necessary step but it is not enough on its own to achieve our goals.”

She added: “This is the only way to end spurious claims from immigrants with spurious lawyers and excuses. This is the only way to allow the next British government, a Conservative government, to deliver a British borders plan in full.”