Rachel Reeves has admitted she is considering potential tax hikes and spending cuts to fill a “doom loop” of a black hole in her Budget.
The chancellor said “of course, we’re looking at tax and spending,” as speculation over what she is preparing for her November 26 statement grows.
Reeves has struggled to foster the economic growth promised when Labour was elected last year.
With stubbornly high inflation and the mounting costs of government debt, the chancellor will have to fill a black hole estimated at around £50 billion by some economists.
Ms Reeves told Sky News the economy was still suffering from the impacts of leaving the European Union, austerity policies and Liz Truss’s mini-budget.
On Tuesday, she was dealt a further blow when the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned UK inflation is set to surge to the highest in the G7 group of developed democracies in 2025 and 2026.
The IMF increased its UK economic growth forecast for this year but reduced its assessment for 2026 amid concerns over the labour market.
