Keir Starmer UN speech - live: PM to meet Donald Trump before tonight’s address amid Middle East conflict
Keir Starmer to meet White House rivals Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in New York before UN speech
Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet Donald Trump in New York before delivering a speech to world leaders at the UN General Assembly.
As part of a raft of bilateral meetings, he will discuss ongoing conflicts between Israel, Lebanon and Palestine with world leaders and US presidential candidate Kamala Harris.
The prime minister will use tonight’s address to say that the UK is returning to “responsible global leadership” because it is in British interests to address problems around the world.
The 79th UN summit comes as the Middle East teeters on the brink of all-out conflict and the bloody war in Ukraine grinds on.
It follows an intervention at the UN Security Council where he tore into Russia over its actions in Ukraine, saying Vladimir Putin was treating his own citizens as “bits of meat to fling into the grinder” in the conflict.
Sir Keir has been embroiled in a donotations row after borrowing an £18m penthouse flat from Labour donor Lord Waheed Alli during the general election and to film a Covid video. But Downing Street claims he did not break the rules.
Police issue arrest warning to protesters showing support for Hezbollah
ICYMI: Rayner and Reeves lead cabinet turnout for Labour Friends of Israel
Chancellor Rachel Reeves and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner were among five cabinet ministers to attend a Labour Party conference fringe event to show solidarity with Israel and the remaining 101 hostages held by Hamas.
Labour Friends of Israel (LFI) on Tuesday evening had one of the most significant and largest turnouts by senior ministers for the entire event, as Palestinian flag-waving protesters remained outside the conference in Liverpool all week.
Our political editor David Maddox has the full story:
With pro-Palestinian protesters outside, cabinet ministers were out in force at conference to support Labour Friends of Israel
Watch: Starmer refuses 4 times to apologise for cutting winter fuel payments
Sir Keir Starmer refused four times to apologise to pensioners for cutting winter fuel payments during an interview with Good Morning Britain. The prime minister sat down with Susanna Reid at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool. "Would you like to take this opportunity to say sorry?" the presenter asked. "I am really concerned that we have been put in this position," Sir Keir responded. The question was then repeated another three times but was not directly answered. "I promised we would stabilise the economy," the PM responded, suggesting the people who should be apologising are the previous government.
Jacob Rees-Mogg to respond in free speech debate at Conservative conference
Ex-Conservative MP Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg has been handpicked by the chair of the party to respond to a debate on free speech at its conference next week.
The Conservative Party conference, which starts in Birmingham on Sunday, is bringing back member debates for the first time in two decades, being trialled out by interim party chair Richard Fuller.
Sir Jacob, who lost the election for the newly created seat of North East Somerset and Hanham in July, said he was “delighted” Mr Fuller was bringing the debates back, and they are about members “taking back control” of the conference.
Members will get the opportunity to take part in the four debates, which will all take place on the conference’s main stage on Monday.
As well as the one on free speech, being responded to by Sir Jacob, there will be a debate on immigration and border control, responded to by shadow foreign minister Paul Holmes; one on building homes and protecting green spaces, which will be responded to by David Simmonds – the shadow minister for housing; and another on growing the economy, which will be responded to by Laura Trott – the shadow chief secretary to the Treasury.
Asked how the respondents had been selected, Mr Fuller said: “These are people that I have chosen.”
“I think these are the right people to respond to members on this debate,” he added.
COMMENT | The NHS saved my life twice. Now it feels like it’s trying to kill me
When it comes to seeking advice for my chronic health condition, writes James Moore, I’d rather turn to X/Twitter than my local GP. Wes Streeting is right – things have to change:
When it comes to seeking advice for my chronic health condition, writes James Moore, I'd rather turn to X/Twitter than my local GP. Wes Streeting is right – things have to change
Labour MP explains £1.2million donation was for sister dying from brain tumour
Labour MP Siobhain McDonagh has explained that a £1.2 million donation from top party donor Waheed Alli was for her dying sister.
Replying to a post accusing Mr Alli of wanting MPs in his debt, she posted on X: “Waheed Alli was my sister’s best friend for 25years. Tragically she was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma Brain Tumour in Nov 2021 & died on June 24th 2023.
“He took every step of her last terrible journey with her. Lending me money to buy a house with ground floor bed and bathroom.
“The loan will be repaid on gaining probate on Margaret’s Estate. It has been properly registered and Waheed wanted nothing other than his best friend being comfortable in the last months of her life.”
In the first controversy to hit Sir Keir Starmer’s new government, questions have been raised over Lord Alli – the business executive who has donated some £700,000 to the party over the past two decades – being handed a Downing Street pass.
In a row dubbed “passes for glasses”, it has emerged that Lord Alli had gifted the Sir Keir eyewear and work clothing worth £18,000, clothes for his wife Lady Victoria Starmer, and a £10,000 donation to the PM’s chief of staff Sue Gray’s son Liam Conlon’s campaign to become a Labour MP.
Healey: UK stands shoulder to shoulder with Australia and the US
The UK stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Australia and the United States amid conflicts around the world, the defence secretary has said.
John Healey acknowledged the global tensions that provided the backdrop to discussions with the Australian deputy prime minister Richard Marles and United States secretary of defence at the Aukus military alliance today.
Mr Healey said: “We have held these discussions under a cloud of growing global insecurity.
“So in our trilateral and in our bilateral meetings, we’ve reinforced the need to stand together against Russian aggression, towards peace in the Middle East and steadfast behind Ukraine for as long as it takes.
“In serious times you need serious partners. So Richard (Marles), Lloyd (Austin), we in the UK stand shoulder to shoulder with you and we will drive the Aukus partnership from strength to strength.
John Healey announces new AUKUS bilateral treaty
The UK and Australia will begin negotiations on a bilateral treaty to “bind” their Aukus military alliance into law.
The announcement follows their AUKUS Defence Ministers Meeting at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.
During a press conference, Mr Healey said the partnership between the three countries “helps our industries to prosper and breaks barriers”.
He said £10 million spending has been allocated to UK nuclear infrastructure since the partnership was established.
The minister added: “In today’s trilateral meeting between the three nations, we agreed to add new torpedoes to our aircraft.
“The UK has today agreed to train hundreds more Australians to operate and regulate modern nuclear powered submarines.”
Announcing a new deal, Mr Healey said: “As part of that work I can announce that deputy prime minister (Richard) Marles and I have agreed that negotiations will soon be under way for a new bilateral treaty to bind our Aukus collaboration into law.
“So this not only reflects our commitment to secure a secure Indo-Pacific region where international rules are respected, it also sends a very strong message that our defence alliance is one that will endure for many decades to come.”
How are the winter fuel payments changing?
The annual tax-free winter fuel payment of between £100 and £300 was introduced in 1997 to help eligible pensioners meet the costs of heating their homes in winter. It was then expanded to all pensioners in 2000.
The government is facing opposition to its decision to means-test the payment, stripping it from millions of pensioners. It means those in receipt of pension credit or other certain benefits will continue to receive them but others won’t.
Some make the point that rich pensioners wrongly get the payment too, but the unions argue that a universal payment to all pensioners ensures nobody falls through the gaps.
