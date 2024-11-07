Your support helps us to tell the story
Foreign secretary David Lammy’s comments on Donald Trump six years ago have been brushed aside by a Labour minister.
Mr Lammy called Mr Trump a “neo-Nazi sympathising sociopath” in an article written when he was a backbench MP.
After Mr Trump won the US presidential election, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch asked Sir Keir Starmer if he would apologise to the new president over Mr Lammy’s past comments.
Last night, Sir Keir congratulated Mr Trump on his “historic victory”, Downing Street said.
The prime minister and Mr Lammy also had dinner with Mr Trump at Trump Tower in New York several weeks ago.
Speaking to Sky News this morning, cabinet office minister Pat McFadden said Mr Lammy’s comments will not “interfere” in the “important alliance” between the UK and US.
He said: “I don’t think any of these things will interfere in what is such an important alliance for the world, based on defence, security, shared values, shared history. It’s all more important than all of those things, and that is the footing we begin on, and that’s the footing that we’ll continue on.
“And the Prime Minister not only spoke to president elect Trump last night, they had dinner together in the states a few weeks ago, a good, productive dinner.”
What’s happening today
A day after Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election was confirmed, politicians continue to discuss the result, and the likely consequences.
Today, Sir Keir Sarmer expected to attend the European Political Community summit in Hungary.
It was set up in 2022 – following the Russian invasion of Ukraine – to hold political and strategic conversations about the future of European nations.
At the meeting, Mr Trump’s election victory is certain to come up - we’ll be bringing updates from that later.
Also today, at noon, the Bank of England will announce the latest interest rates. You can follow live coverage by clicking here.
Starmer’s first phone call to Trump was a ‘congratulations on your win'
More now on that phone call between Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump.
Downing Street said Sir Keir spoke to the new US president last night - today, cabinet office minister Pat McFadden has been asked what was said.
Questioned on Sky News if Ukraine was discussed, Mr McFadden said: “I’m not sure. To be honest, I think it was more a ‘congratulations on your win’ call.
“We’ve just been through a election campaign a few months ago here. So we know how stressful these things can be. There’s always a relief if you get to the end of it.”
He added: “(Ukraine) is very important. It’s very important we back Ukraine in its fight to decide its own destiny, in its fight against Russian aggression, and in the Budget last week, the chancellor reiterated the support and the aid that the UK gives to Ukraine. That hasn’t changed with the election result in the United States.
“We want to back Ukraine, back Ukraine fully in the fight that they’re having, because it’s also in our interests, in our defence and security interests for Russian aggression not to go unanswered.”
Trump said ‘a lot of fiery things’ in election campaign - McFadden
President-elect Donald Trump said “a lot of fiery things” in his election campaign as he urged the public to “wait to see what he actually does” on potential tariffs, said cabinet office minister Pat McFadden.
Asked about the impact a more isolationist US would have on the UK economy Mr McFadden told Sky News: “I think you’ve got to understand that in an election, a lot of fiery things are said, and President-elect Trump says a lot of fiery things, and the important thing is what he actually does.
“We obviously have interests as a trading nation. We want to protect and look after our interests, and we always want to have a dialogue with the US administration about those.
“But for anyone speculating about what exactly will happen, I would advise let’s wait to see what he actually does, rather than take everything said in a campaign.”
‘A lot of things that have been said over the years’ - Pat McFadden
Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden has said comments made by Labour Cabinet ministers about Donald Trump will not “interfere” in the “important alliance” between the UK and US.
He told Sky News: “I think a lot of things that have been said over the years, but not just here in the UK, including in the US. If you look at what Vice President Elect JD Vance said about President Trump, he mused whether this was going to be another Richard Nixon or America’s Hitler, and it’s not held him back from being the running mate.
“Elon Musk as well, advised Trump to walk off into the sunset a couple of years ago, and he’s become President Trump’s biggest, biggest backer in business. So I think a number of things have been said over the years, but the truth is, the alliance between Britain and the United States is long and deep and enduring.”
He added: “I don’t think any of these things will interfere in what is such an important alliance for the world, based on defence, security, shared values, shared history. It’s all more important than all of those things, and that is the footing we begin on, and that’s the footing that we’ll continue on.”
Rachel Reeves’ Budget to ‘rebuild Britain’ has cleared its first Commons hurdle
Rachel Reeves’ Budget, which she said will “rebuild Britain”, has cleared its first Commons hurdle.
MPs approved a series of Budget resolutions on Wednesday, which included an increase to employers’ national insurance contributions, a new tax on vapes, and a £22.6 billion boost to day-to-day NHS spending.
Other measures brought forward in the Budget include £11.8 billion in compensation for the infected blood scandal victims, imposing VAT on private school fees, and abolishing the non-dom tax regime.
The Chancellor has faced criticism for changes to inheritance tax for farmers, with many opposition MPs calling for the Government to reconsider this proposal.
Under the plans, inheritance tax will be charged at 20% on farms worth more than £1 million, although Ms Reeves has said that in some cases the threshold could in practice be about £3 million.
Sir Keir Starmer and Trump hope special relationship would continue to thrive for years
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister spoke to president-elect Donald Trump this evening to congratulate him on his historic victory.
“The Prime Minister offered his hearty congratulations and said he looked forward to working closely with president-elect Trump across all areas of the special relationship.
“From defence and security to growth and prosperity, the relationship between the UK and US was incredibly strong and would continue to thrive for many years to come, the leaders agreed.
“The Prime Minister also reflected on the situation in the Middle East and underscored the importance of regional stability.
“The leaders fondly recalled their meeting in September, and president-elect Trump’s close connections and affinity to the United Kingdom and looked forward to working with one another.”
