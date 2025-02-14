UK politics live: Starmer to visit US as he faces showdown with Trump over tariffs and Ukraine
Trump ‘is not willing to tolerate’ VAT, US president’s trade chief says, raising fears UK could face 21 per cent tax
Sir Keir Starmer will visit the United States later this month to meet with President Donald Trump amid tensions between the two countries on potential tariffs and Ukraine.
A Downing Street spokesperson said the prime minister discussed “his forthcoming visit to the US” with President Trump during a meeting with the President’s special envoy to the UK.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister was pleased to host President Trump’s Special Envoy to the United Kingdom, Mark Burnett, at Downing Street last night, during which he took a call from President Trump and discussed his forthcoming visit to the US.”
Sir Keir’s planned trip to Washington comes as the UK faces the looming threat of trade tariffs.
President Trump said he plans to impose the levy on all countries that add extra costs to US goods, which could include VAT.
The Labour government has also distanced itself from the Trump administration’s stance on Ukraine, as Sir Keir said Britain is committed to Ukraine being on an “irreversible path” to joining Nato after the US appeared to rule out membership.
UK announces further sanctions on Putin's inner circle
Foreign Secretary David Lammy will meet the widow of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a major security summit as Britain announces further sanctions on people with links to Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.
The Foreign Secretary will have talks with Yulia Navalnaya and reflect on her husband’s enduring legacy at the Munich Security Conference nearly a year on from his death.
Mr Lammy said in a statement: “I am announcing further sanctions to keep up the pressure on Putin. Ukrainians are fighting for their country’s future and the principle of sovereignty across Europe at the frontline.
“Nearly a year on from the death of Alexei Navalny, I am honoured to meet with Yulia Navalnaya and make clear our commitment to weaken Putin’s attempts to stifle political opposition and crack down on the Kremlin’s corrupt dealings globally.
“We are calling on our friends and allies to continue to step up in the face of ongoing Russian aggression.”
The sanctions announced target high-profile figures working in the Russian government, including Pavel Fradkov, a Russian defence minister, and Vladimir Selin, who heads up an arm of the Russian ministry of defence, the Foreign Office said.
They also target Artem Chaika, whose extractives company supports Russian state-owned business.
Starmer to visit US to meet with Trump
Sir Keir Starmer discussed “his forthcoming visit to the US” with Donald Trump on Thursday night during a meeting with the President’s special envoy to the UK, Downing Street has said.
A spokeswoman said: “The Prime Minister was pleased to host President Trump’s special envoy to the United Kingdom, Mark Burnett, at Downing Street last night, during which he took a call from President Trump and discussed his forthcoming visit to the US.
“Mr Burnett and the Prime Minister agreed on the unique and special nature of the UK-US relationship, the strength of our alliance, and the warmth of the connection between the two countries.
“Mr Burnett reflected on his personal connections to the UK, and his mother’s experience working part-time in Downing Street as a waitress over 30 years ago.
“They emphasised the huge potential for even stronger collaboration on trade, tech and cultural matters between the US and the UK, and looked forward to working together.”
Lammy and Vance hold meeting at Munich security conference
David Lammy said he looked forward to discussing support for Ukraine and European security as he met US vice president JD Vance in Munich on Friday.
In comments at the start of the meeting, the Foreign Secretary described the US-UK relationship as “more than just an alliance, it’s a covenant between two partners”.
He added: “We are committed to increasing defence and encourage our friends across Europe to do the same, and of course we have got important issues to discuss on Ukraine and how we support Ukraine at this difficult moment, and also broader issues of UK-US security.”
Mr Vance said: “Honestly, we have a lot in common, and the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States will remain very strong.
“We are going to talk about something that he and I spoke about a couple of years ago, which is our shared belief that Europe really should take a big role in its own security, and I’m glad the Foreign Secretary agrees with me on that.
“I think there are other issues of common agreement, I’m sure we will talk about Russia-Ukraine.”
Ukraine is on an 'irreversible path to Nato', Starmer says
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said Ukraine is on an “irreversible path to Nato”, in a phone call with President Volodymyr Zelensky, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.
Giving a readout of a call between, the spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, this morning.
“The Prime Minister began by reiterating the UK’s concrete support for Ukraine, for as long as it’s needed. He was unequivocal that there could be no talks about Ukraine without Ukraine.
“Ukraine needed strong security guarantees, further lethal aid and a sovereign future, and it could count on the UK to step up, he added.
“The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to Ukraine being on an irreversible path to Nato, as agreed by allies at the Washington summit last year.
“Discussing the upcoming third anniversary of Ukraine’s courageous defence of its sovereignty in the face of Russia’s barbaric full-scale invasion, the leaders agreed that it would be an important moment to demonstrate international unity and support for Ukraine.
“The leaders also reflected on the Prime Minister’s visit to Kyiv last month, and the president updated on his plans at Munich Security Conference. They agreed to stay in close contact.”
Labour could tighten shotgun rules in move stoking farmer row
The government is considering tightening controls around shotgun ownership, in a move likely to further fray Labour’s relationship with farmers.
Following a series of murders involving such weapons, the Home Office has announced a new consultation into shotgun licensing – citing concerns over the current rules raised by victims, police, coroners and MPs.
Pointing to concerns around shotgun owners keeping the weapons in their homes, including in towns and cities, the Home Office has also announced imminent plans to increase the number of referees required to obtain a shotgun licence – from just one to two – and to refresh police guidance, including around domestic abuse.
But some farmers have expressed fears over what they called “draconian and unreasonable” proposals, which they claimed would be viewed as “part of a wider anti-rural agenda”.
