UK politics live: Starmer to face questions over Trump tariff threats in wake of Reform poll win over Labour
Prime minister facing scrutiny over US trade, Chagos Islands deal and allegations of lockdown meeting with voice coach
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer is facing questions over Donald Trump’s threats of aggressive trade tariffs, as the prime minister prepares for a PMQs clash with Kemi Badenoch.
Experts told The Independent this week that Sir Keir has been left “walking a tightrope” between the US and Europe, despite signs of optimism as Mr Trump claimed the UK was “out of line” on trade, “but I'm sure that one ... I think that one can be worked out”.
Yet there were fewer signals of goodwill from the White House over the UK’s controversial plans to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, with Mr Trump’s team warning on Tuesday that the US president may still veto such a move.
Wednesday’s PMQs clash comes amid pressure on both leaders over the threat from Reform UK, after Nigel Farage’s party polled higher than both Labour and the Tories for the first time.
The PM is also facing scrutiny after allegations emerged that his voice coach Leonie Mellinger travelled between Covid tiers to visit him at Labour’s office in London on Christmas Eve in 2020. Both have denied wrongdoing.
Good morning, we’ll be using this blog to bring you the latest updates on UK politics, ahead of Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch’s clash at PMQs.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments