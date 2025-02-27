Starmer-Trump meeting live: PM to use crunch talks to tell president US backstop needed to deter Putin
Sir Keir will meet Donald Trump in Washington before flying home to meet European leaders in London this weekend
Sir Keir Starmer will use his crucial talks with US president Donald Trump to demand a US backstop for Ukraine in order to deter further Russian aggression.
The prime minister has made clear that he will stand up to Mr Trump on the issue of Ukraine as he flies to Washington DC for one of the most consequential meetings ever between the White House and Downing Street.
Speaking to journalists on the plane to the US, Sir Keir said he will insist that Russian president Vladimir Putin must be seen as the aggressor and that negotiations for Ukraine’s future must involve Kyiv.
On Sunday, Sir Keir will host the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Poland to discuss a response to Mr Trump’s push for a peace settlement, as Kyiv and its allies scramble to secure more control over negotiations.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is also planning to attend the talks in London.
Earlier on Wednesday, Sir Keir declined to say whether money for a deal with the Chagos Islands would come out of the increase in defence spending.
He told the Commons the increase was for “our capability on defence” and that the controversial deal with Mauritius was “extremely important” for national security.
'Important' that US agree to the Chagos Islands deal, minister says
It is “very important” that the US agrees to the deal between the UK and Mauritius over the Chagos Islands, a Cabinet minister has said. Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle was asked on Sky News whether Sir Keir Starmer could U-turn on the Chagos plans on his visit to Washington.
Mr Kyle said: “No. The deal we believe is on the table is a good deal. It hasn’t been published yet, so when we do get to the point where it is agreed, we will publish it in Parliament, allow Parliament to discuss and debate the deal that we believe is a good deal.”
He described the joint base on Diego Garcia as “part of our relationship” with the US, and added: “So it’s very important for us that the US actually agree the deal that we have sealed.
“Again, this will be part, perhaps, of the discussions that happened between the Prime Minister and the president today, and let’s see what comes out the other side.”
UK ambassador to the US says Trump is a 'very consequential president'
Lord Mandelson hailed Donald Trump as a “very consequential president” as the UK sought to avoid battles on tariffs with the White House.
The newly installed UK ambassador to the US said it was a “very significant moment for our lives, between our two countries and indeed for all the freedom-loving democracies in the world”.
Addressing a reception at his residence in Washington, the architect of New Labour said: “The US and the United Kingdom, we basically share everything together.
“We share people, we share cultures, we share a lot of intelligence, we share technologies, and… we also share some of the fighting of our adversaries as well.
“And of course one thing we don’t need to fight over is trade, because we have this fantastically fair and balanced trade relationship when we reciprocate so much – that’s just a little thing for you to remember in the coming weeks.”
Tariffs imposed by Mr Trump on British steel are set to come into force in March, with the president also considering other import taxes as part of his drive to protect American businesses.
Lord Mandelson told guests including officials from the Trump administration and business leaders: “You have a leader in this country in the president who in my view is going to be a very consequential president for this country indeed.”
This is a can-do, will-do Starmer – more of the same, please
Cometh the hour, cometh the man – or something to that effect. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin are engaging in their love-in, blowing a gaping hole in Europe’s security cordon, and into the breach steps another strong leader: Keir Starmer. That is how Downing Street would like to paint the move to swap international aid for defence.
Sure, it’s contrary to Labour’s manifesto, the one that got Starmer elected. Yes, it also happens to be directly in tune with Reform’s manifesto: the one that may block his re-election. To go there is to indulge in political frippery.
Nevertheless, as if to ram home the symbolism, Starmer delivers his news flanked by union jacks. Pure Nigel Farage. As for the Tory agenda, he’s stealing theirs as well.
Read the full analysis here:
This is a can-do, will-do Starmer – more of the same, please
Ex-Sunak aide calls for Trump-style mineral deal with Ukraine
Britain should seek a similar economic deal like that struck by Donald Trump to secure access to Ukrainian rare earth minerals in exchange for UK assistance, a former adviser to Rishi Sunak has suggested.
Highlighting the significant contribution made by the nation to its war-ravaged ally, Conservative peer and ex-Morgan Stanley executive Lord Petitgas told Parliament that it “feels like something is missing”.
Pointing to the support provided by the EU and Britain to Ukraine, he said: “When it comes to the question of sending troops, not having anything on the rare earth deal and then chasing the Russians, it feels like something is missing. What is the Government’s position on that?”
As Starmer meets Trump – what challenges face the UK's prime minister?
The defence hike is prompting fantasies about new kit – what we need is more soldiers
Ukrainian refugees could be housed in Russian oligarch's properties
Officials will look into using properties owned by sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich to house Ukrainian refugees, a foreign office minister has said.
The suggestion was made after Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK and its European allies should move from freezing Russian assets to seizing them, with the proceeds used to assist Ukraine.
In Parliament, Labour peer Lord Brooke of Alverthorpe said: “Many of the assets which are frozen are properties. Many of those properties are empty.
“I look across the Thames and see a great building where Abramovich had floors in the building.
“Will the Government explore the possibility of using those empty buildings, and in particular using them for Ukrainians and immigration?”
Labour frontbencher Baroness Chapman of Darlington said it was “an interesting idea” and committed to take it back to her department for it to be explored by civil servants.
Reeves tells Europe to follow UK's lead and 'step up' defence spending
UK foreign aid: How much is spent and who receives it as Starmer slashes budget
