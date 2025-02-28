Trump signals good news for Britain on Tariffs

Donald Trump said he had “great discussions on trade” with Sir Keir Starmer and expressed confidence that a deal could be reached “rather quickly”.

“We’re going to have something, we expect to do that,” Mr Trump said. He added: “I think there’s a very good chance that in the case of these two great, friendly countries, I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn’t be necessary.”

The US president said the two countries have a “very good chance” at arriving at a good deal, adding “the people are working on it... it could be terrific for both countries”.

“I think we’ll have two deals,” he said, “a deal on ending the war [in Ukraine] and a great trade deal with you [the UK]”.

Mr Trump praised Sir Keir as “a tough negotiator” - but the prime minister failed to secure key concessions over Ukraine in critical White House talks.

Sir Keir opened his talks with Mr Trump with a charm offensive, delivering an unprecedented second royal invitation for a state visit, which the US president readily accepted.

However, the president fudged his response when Sir Keir asked for a commitment of more US military support for security in Ukraine if a peace deal with Russia was agreed upon. The prime minister later said they had discussed a Ukraine peace deal that would be tough and fair.