Trump signals ‘great’ UK-US trade deal as Starmer fails to secure key concessions over Ukraine – live
US president brushes aside request by prime minister over Ukraine security guarantees
Donald Trump said he had “great discussions on trade” with Sir Keir Starmer and expressed confidence that a deal could be reached “rather quickly”.
“We’re going to have something, we expect to do that,” Mr Trump said. He added: “I think there’s a very good chance that in the case of these two great, friendly countries, I think we could very well end up with a real trade deal where the tariffs wouldn’t be necessary.”
The US president said the two countries have a “very good chance” at arriving at a good deal, adding “the people are working on it... it could be terrific for both countries”.
“I think we’ll have two deals,” he said, “a deal on ending the war [in Ukraine] and a great trade deal with you [the UK]”.
Mr Trump praised Sir Keir as “a tough negotiator” - but the prime minister failed to secure key concessions over Ukraine in critical White House talks.
Sir Keir opened his talks with Mr Trump with a charm offensive, delivering an unprecedented second royal invitation for a state visit, which the US president readily accepted.
However, the president fudged his response when Sir Keir asked for a commitment of more US military support for security in Ukraine if a peace deal with Russia was agreed upon. The prime minister later said they had discussed a Ukraine peace deal that would be tough and fair.
Analysis from Political Editor David Maddox: 'It could not have gone better for prime minister'
PM says talks on peace deal security guarantee 'productive'
The Prime Minister said he and Mr Trump had a "very productive discussion" about a US security guarantee for a Ukrainian peace deal. Asked whether he felt satisfied about the so-called backstop after discussions with Mr Trump, he said: "I thought we had a very productive discussion.
"Obviously, as the president says, the deal has to come first.
“But, yes, our teams are going to be talking about how we make sure that deals sticks, is lasting, and enforced. So, our teams will be talking about that."
Mr Trump said the US was working towards a "very achievable ceasefire" in Ukraine.
Sir Keir corrected the president when he claimed Europe but not the US was getting back some of the cash it has provided to Ukraine.
Prime Minister says UK guards free speech ‘preciously’ after Vance criticism
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK guards free speech “preciously” and denied that the Online Safety Act was a form of censorship.
The Prime Minister made the comments after an earlier exchange with Vice President JD Vance on Thursday, in which he reaffirmed the UK’s long history of freedom of expression.
Speaking to Fox News, Sir Keir said: “We actually had some exchanges today about things like freedom of speech. We got on very well, by the way.
“We had a really good discussion over lunch and I made clear we’ve had freedom of speech in the United Kingdom for a very very long time and we guard it preciously.”
Asked if the UK’s Online Safety Act meant it was trying to censor speech, Sir Keir responded: “No we don’t believe in censoring speech, but of course we do need to deal with terrorism. We need to deal with paedophiles and issues like that.
Read the full story here:
Keir Starmer’s wins and losses during crunch White House summit with Donald Trump
Meeting between the Labour prime minister and US president touched on Ukraine, tariffs, trade deals, the Chagos Islands, Nato and a historic state visit invitation from King Charles:
Trump gushes at invite from the King of Canada as Starmer charms president in the Oval Office
The British prime minister is not known for his charm, but he brought a secret weapon with him to disarm Trump, writes Richard Hall:
Trump gushes at invite from the King of Canada as Starmer charms president
When ‘Mr Charisma’ met ‘Mr Logic’: body language expert’s verdict on the Trump-Starmer meeting
When Keir Starmer met Donald Trump in the White House for Thursday’s high-stakes meeting over the future of US-UK relations, the messaging each projected wasn’t confined to words alone.
From the power of the handshakes, to their tender gestures during the televised Oval Office chat, and the way each stood apart during the later White House press conference, the pair could not be more “mismatched”, according to body language expert Caroline Goyder.
“Trump is the silverback, totally relaxed, totally grounded, you know, on his home turf. And the difference, it couldn't be starker,” Ms Goyder told ITV on Thursday night after viewing footage of the US and UK leaders as they prepared to discuss advances in security and trade.
“Whatever you think about Donald Trump, he is Mr Charisma with Mr Logic... Mr Legal. And so it's amazing, It's like Mars and Venus.”
Read the full story here:
‘Mr Charisma’ and ‘Mr Logic’: the body language of Trump vs Starmer
Opinion: Why Starmer is so wrong on foreign aid
The choice to cut foreign aid is egregious on so many levels, writes MP Andrew Mitchell:
Andrew Mitchell: Cynical and disingenuous: Why Starmer is so wrong on foreign aid
Watch: Trump and Starmer’s first words to each other
Trump and Starmer’s first words to each other before crunch Ukraine talks
European nations must do more on defence, says PM
Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed he will meet leaders of 18 countries on Sunday to discuss the Ukraine war and stressed the importance of European countries doing more "in the defence and security of Europe".
Asked whether he had been in discussions with other European countries about the peacekeeping deal and whether any Commonwealth countries may join, Sir Keir said: "Yes, I've spoken to a number of countries, particularly in the last few weeks.
"We had a meeting in Paris last week. I've got a meeting on Sunday with 18 countries to further our discussions.
"Obviously we've been talking quite intensely to our French colleagues and to Nato, but to other countries as well, because, as I say, I think it's important for European countries including the United Kingdom to step up and do more in the defence and security of Europe and our continent and the United Kingdom, and we will do so."
