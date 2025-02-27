Trump hints at backing for Chagos deal and no UK tariffs in huge win for Starmer on White House visit - live
US president Donald Trump says he and Sir Keir Starmer ‘get along famously’ as they start key White House talks
US president Donald Trump has given a huge boost to Sir Keir Starmer as he indicated he would support the UK’s Chagos deal, after weeks of uncertainty over the agreement.
Critics of the deal expressed concerns that it could open up a vital UK-US military base, on Diego Garcia, to foreign interference, but speaking alongside the prime minister in the White House, the president said Britain had agreed a "strong lease" on the military base, adding: "I think we will be inclined to go along with your country."
Mr Trump said he and Sir Keir “get along famously” as the pair began their key talks, and the US president accepted an invitation that Sir Keir delivered from the King for a second state visit to the UK.
The president had urged the UK to double defence spending despite Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to increase it to 2.5 per cent.
The White House said Mr Trump was “very pleased” with Sir Keir’s decision, but none the less called on Nato allies to hike defence spending to 5 per cent.
In one of the most consequential meetings ever between the White House and Downing Street, the PM is expected to demand a US backstop for Ukraine to deter further Russian aggression in Europe.
Washington has called on Europe to go even further to “address years of underfunding in the defence capabilities of Nato”.
Watch live: Trump praises Starmer as ‘special man’ in historic White House meeting
King invites Trump to Balmoral
The King suggested he and Mr Trump could meet before his state visit, either at Dumfries House or Balmoral, which are near the businessman's golf courses in Scotland.
The idea would be to discuss the plans for the much grander state visit.
Analysis: Starmer’s defence spending hike appears vindicated
In preparation for this White House summit, Keir Starmer bowed to pressure from Donald Trump to boost defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP – and, controversially, announced his plans to pay for it by slashing foreign aid, writes Kate Devlin.
The move has led to accusations the PM is balancing the books on the backs of the world’s poorest. But it appears to have achieved its primary aim, at least in the short-term, to help him woo the US president.
In his initial chat with Mr Trump, Sir Keir seems to have scored two wins – with a hint that the US will support his Chagos islands deal and another hint that the UK might avoid tariffs on goods.
His decision to cut overseas aid will remain controversial, but if he achieves either of those goals the PM might just think it was worth it.
Trump hints at 'security backstop' as part of Ukraine minerals deal
Donald Trump has said the planned deal with Volodymyr Zelensky on minerals would effectively be a security "backstop" to deter future attacks from Russia.
The US President said: "President Zelensky is coming to see me on Friday morning. And we're going be signing really a very important agreement for both sides because it's really going to get us into that country, working there."
He added it was" a backstop, you could say".
But he stopped short of saying whether that would include sending any US peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, which he has previously been reluctant to commit to.
Relief for Keir Starmer as Trump hints good news for the UK on tariffs
Analysis from our Whitehall editor, Kate Devlin: In a crunch meeting with the US president, the prospect of tariffs on UK goods entering the US is perhaps the most crucial for Keir Starmer.
He will be relieved then at hints Mr Trump gave in the White House. He said the US would press ahead with reciprocal tariffs against the EU, calling the bloc “very tough on” the US.
While he did not rule out tariffs against the UK, he said relations were in a “warm spot”.
Sir Keir will be hoping that spot is very warm indeed.
Trump indicates he will back Starmer's Chagos deal
Donald Trump has indicated he will back Sir Keir Starmer's Chagos deal, after weeks of uncertainty over the agreement.
There was concern from Downing Street that the Republican administration would veto the deal, which hands over Chagos archipelago to Mauritius.
Critics of the deal expressed concerns that it could open up a vital UK-US military base, located on Diego Garcia, to foreign interference.
But speaking alongside Sir Keir, the president said Britain has agreed a "strong lease" on the military base, adding: "I think we will be inclined to go along with your country."
