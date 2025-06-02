Strategic defence review live: Details of Starmer’s military plan revealed as Army to be ‘10 times more lethal’
John Healey warns ‘new era’ for UK defence needed as ‘threats we face now more serious and less predictable than at any time since end of Cold War’
The full details of Sir Keir Starmer's military plan have been revealed, with pledges to create a British Army that is “10 times more lethal”.
The government announced today that it will implement all 62 recommendations of the new and long-awaited 130-page strategic defence review.
In a statement to the Commons, defence secretary John Healey pledged to “create a British Army that is 10 times more lethal” through software and long-range weapons, and committed to delivering “the best kit and technology into the hands of our frontline forces”.
Artificial intelligence, drones and a £1 billion investment in homeland missile defence are also all part of the plans to keep the UK safe in the face of threats from Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the rise of China.
Mr Healey warned a “new era” for UK defence is needed as “the threats we face are now more serious and less predictable than at any time since the end of the Cold War”.
Speaking in Glasgow earlier, the prime minister said the new defence measures will move the UK towards “war-fighting readiness” after the review concluded that the nation should be ready for war in Europe or the Atlantic.
Equipment and new technology ‘will win’ future conflicts
The Independent’s Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin reports:
In the foreword to the review, the defence secretary John Healey writes: "Whoever gets new technology into the hands of their Armed Forces the quickest will win
Ministers have already announced plans for up to six new munition factories, up to 12 new nuclear attack submarines, £15bn of investment in the nuclear warhead programme, 7,000 UK-built long range weapons.
At the weekend Mr Healey appeared to confirm he wants to purchase fighter jets capable of firing tactical nuclear weapons, a major step up which would signal the UK recognised the world had entered a more dangerous era.
The report also calls for greater use of AI as well as a new ‘Digital Warfighter Group’ which is recommends should not be held back by constraints on how much it can pay its staff, calling for “appropriate recruitment and pay freedoms”.
The SDSR also says at least ten per cent of the MOD equipment procurement budget should be spent on new technologies every year.
It urges ministers to remove red tape and other barriers to collaboration with industry partners.
UK must ‘move to war fighting readiness’
The Independent’s Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin reports:
One of the themes of the defence review is to make Britain war-ready.
This includes protecting critical infrastructure in the event of a crisis.
The SDSR calls for a new Defence Readiness Bill – which would give ministers powers to “respond effectively” in the event of an escalating conflict.
Already ministers have announced they will respond to the call for “always on munitions” by building up to six factories.
Defence review backs spending 3 per cent of GDP on defence
The Independent’s Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin reports:
The review praises as “good news” the government’s “ambition” to spend 3 per cent of GDP on defence “if economic and fiscal conditions allow”.
But the report’s authors do add: “However, as we live in such turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster”.
It is understood that the report, and, crucially its recommendations, were written with the assumption that ministers would meet the 3 per cent target by the stated date of 2034
Starmer told to increase size of Army – day after defence secretary said numbers would not rise until 2029 at earliest
The Independent’s Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin reports:
The strategic defence review calls for a “small" rise in the size of the regular army “as a priority” - although it does add “when funding allows”.
On Sunday, however, the defence secretary John Healey said that would not happen before 2029 at the earliest.
The other recommendations include:
- That the UK should have a minimum of 100,000 soldiers - of which 73,000 are regulars
- No further reduction in the size of the regular Army
- Hike the number of active reservists by a 20per cent - when funding allows
- New joiners should be offered shorter periods of services – including the MOD’s planned ‘gap years’ – to aid recruitment
- Cut costs by slashing the civil service defence workforce by 10 per cent and automating 20 per cent of HR, finance and commercial functions in the next three years “as a minimum first step”
- “Red tape and excessive bureaucracy created by ‘people’ policy, process and assurance” should be removed, the report says
Ministers to create an Army that is ‘10 times more lethal’
The Independent’s Whitehall Editor Kate Devlin reports:
The government has announced it will implement all 62 of the new strategic defence review’s recommendations in full – but there will be a number of “immediate” steps. These include:
- Create a British Army that is “10X more lethal” with more people, long-range missiles and “land-drone swarms”
- £15bn on new nuclear warheads to secure the future of the nuclear deterrent
- Up to 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines
- New autonomous vessels ‘to patrol the North Atlantic and beyond’
- Creating a “next generation” RAF with F-35s, upgraded Typhoons, next generation fast jets and “autonomous fighters”
- £1bn on a homeland air and missile defence system and new cyber command
- Use defence spending to drive economic growth
- £400m defence innovation fund
‘New era of threat demands new era of UK defence,' Healey says
John Healey has said the the UK is entering a “new era of defence”.
As he unveiled the government’s new defence measures the defence secretary told the Commons: “We are in a new era of threat, which demands a new era of UK defence”.
Defence secretary warns UK faces most serious threat since end of Cold War
The defence secretary has warned the UK faces the most serious threat since the end of the Cold War.
John Healey told the Commons: “The threat we face is now more serious and less predictable than at any time since the end of the Cold War.”
Government accepts review's 63 recommendations
The government accepts the new strategic defence review’s 63 recommendations, the defence secretary has confirmed.
Defence secretary begins statement in Commons
John Healey has begun to give his statement on the new strategic defence review to the Commons.
