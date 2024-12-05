Keir Starmer speech live: PM vows to build 150 infrastructure projects in attempted Labour relaunch
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch already brands speech ‘emergency reset’
Sir Keir Starmer is setting out Labour’s “plan for change” in a major speech, with milestones including raising living standards, ending hospital backlogs and putting more police on the beat.
The prime minister has promised a named, contactable police officer for every neighbourhood in England and Wales, who will be focused on dealing with local issues.
Sir Keir said the move is “a relief to millions of people scared to walk their streets they call home”.
In a speech billed as setting out the “next phase” of his government, the PM has outlined several “milestones” for achieving the five missions laid out in Labour’s manifesto.
But Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has already branded the speech an “emergency reset” after a challenging five months in office.
Clearing asylum backlog is a better deterrent than Rwanda plan, Starmer says
Sir Keir Starmer said clearing the asylum backlog and returning people to their home countries if their claims are rejected is a “much more meaningful deterrent” to those seeking to cross the channel in small boats than the Tories' Rwanda plan.
He accused the previous government of “spraying taxpayers’ money up the wall” on the deportation plan, with a total of £715m being spent on the scheme.
It comes just days after the prime minister blasted the Tories for what he said was an “open borders experiment” after net migration surpassed 900,000 last year.
PM vows to introduce 150 major infrastructure projects
The prime minister has vowed to introduce 150 new major infrastructure projects.
Sir Keir Starmer described the pledge as a “clear message” to the NIMBYs.
He said the fresh projects would be in addition to Labour’s promise to build 1.5 million new homes.
Watch: Starmer jokes he could be James Bond as he mocks Badenoch over working at McDonald’s
Starmer commits to ‘most ambitious and credible program for government in a generation'
Sir Keir Starmer has commited to what he called “the most ambitious and credible program for government in a generation”.
And he said: “We embrace the risk that comes with it.”
Analysis: Starmer pauses expecting applause but is met with more silence
Sir Keir Starmer paused after saying "you choose change not because it is easy but because it's hard”, clearly expecting applause.
He briefly looked around at the unresponsive faces as his line was met with more silence.
Starmer has pledged more police on beat in promise of safer streets
Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to put more police officers in the beat in a move that was expected from Thursday’s speech.
The promise is part of his commitment to bring “safer streets” to Britain.
Sir Keir Starmer has called the Rwanda scheme a “ridiculous gimmick” - to more nervous coughing from the audience than applause.
The prime minister appeared to have lost the audience when he accused the previous Conservative governments of “spraying taxpayers’ money up the wall” as he condemned their controversial immigration scheme - but received a muted reception.
Sir Keir Starmer has committed Whitehall to a “mission-led government”, echoing comments his deputy made in her speech earlier.
He said: “We won’t just deliver change but change the nature of government itself.”
Starmer: Fixing the foundations of society is like dealing with a household damp problem
Sir Keir Starmer has used the metaphor of “finding damp in your wall” to illustrate his plan to fix the foundations of Britain, but denied he is using it as an excuse not to make progress.
“Fixing the foundations is like finding damp in your wall”, the prime minister said, explaining: “You can paint over it, get the hairdryer out and dry it, hope it goes away. Or you can strip it out, rip out the plaster and deal with the problem once and for all”.
“Unless we first change how we try to change the country, then the hairdryer is all we’ve got. And this is a big job, prisons overflowing, the NHS on its knees, a £22bn black hole in our public finances.”
“I don’t want to use that as an excuse”, he added. “I expect to be judged on my ability to deal with it. And the work of change has begun.”
The prime minister has said “the work of change has begun” when it comes to “fixing the foundations”.
He listed issues he argued Labour has been left to fix after 14 years of Conservative rule: “prisons are overflowing, the NHS is on its knees, a £22 billion hole in the public finances.”
