Watch live: Starmer and Macron unveil migrant return deal after crunch talks
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron announce a migrant return deal with France intended to tackle illegal crossings over the Channel.
The prime minister said the UK would tackle illegal migration with “new tactics” and a “new level of intent” before the pair held crunch talks to hammer out a deal.
At the start of a Franco-British summit at Downing Street, the French president said the UK and France “share the same will” to address the issue.
The pair have said a “new deterrent” is needed to stop small boats crossing the English Channel.
On the last day of Mr Macron's state visit, the PM hopes the French president will sign up to a “one in, one out” deal, under which Britain would accept migrants with links to the country in exchange for sending others back across the Channel.
Before Sir Keir and Mr Macron were due to speak, the UK coastguard tackled “multiple incidents involving small boats” in the English Channel.
UK Border Force vessels raced out on Thursday morning to intercept several small boats crossing the Channel, the coastguard said.
