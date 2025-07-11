UK politics live: Cooper refuses to say how many migrants will be sent to France under new Macron deal

Starmer takes swipe at Farage in migrant deal announcement

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has refused to say how many migrants would be returned to France under a deal announced last night.

Ms Cooper said the figures had not been “fixed” and she would “provide updates as we go” after Sir Keir Starmer hailed the agreement as “groundbreaking”.

Under the “one in, one out” arrangement set to start next week, migrants arriving in the UK will be sent back to France in exchange for those with genuine claims to be in the UK.

French media reports indicate up to 50 migrants a week will be returned – only a small fraction of the weekly average of 782.

“The numbers are not fixed, even for this pilot phase that we are starting now. So this will be a programme that we roll out step-by-step, and we will provide updates as we go,” Ms Cooper said.

The deal was reached with French president Emmanuel Macron during his three-day state visit to the UK, where he blamed Brexit for the rise in small boats crossing the English Channel.

Even as the deal was being finalised, migrants crossing the Channel in small boats were brought to Dover by Border Force vessels.