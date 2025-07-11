UK politics live: Cooper refuses to say how many migrants will be sent to France under new Macron deal
The ‘one in, one out’ scheme will start next week after it was agreed by Macron and Starmer on Thursday
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has refused to say how many migrants would be returned to France under a deal announced last night.
Ms Cooper said the figures had not been “fixed” and she would “provide updates as we go” after Sir Keir Starmer hailed the agreement as “groundbreaking”.
Under the “one in, one out” arrangement set to start next week, migrants arriving in the UK will be sent back to France in exchange for those with genuine claims to be in the UK.
French media reports indicate up to 50 migrants a week will be returned – only a small fraction of the weekly average of 782.
“The numbers are not fixed, even for this pilot phase that we are starting now. So this will be a programme that we roll out step-by-step, and we will provide updates as we go,” Ms Cooper said.
The deal was reached with French president Emmanuel Macron during his three-day state visit to the UK, where he blamed Brexit for the rise in small boats crossing the English Channel.
Even as the deal was being finalised, migrants crossing the Channel in small boats were brought to Dover by Border Force vessels.
Yvette Cooper: 'Safe routes alone won’t stop boat crossings, we must go after criminal gangs'
Starmer and Macron agree ‘groundbreaking’ one in, one out migration deal as hundreds cross Channel in small boats
Migration deal needs EU approval before next week
The one in, one out migrant return scheme set out by Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Macron is due to begin within weeks, but still needs final legal verification and consultation with the European Union.
Ms Cooper said ministers expected the EU to be “supportive” of the scheme after engagement with European governments and commissioners in Brussels since October last year.
Yvette Cooper refuses to say if she agrees with Macron’s Brexit criticism
Starmer's migration deal 'gimmick', says shadow Home Secretary
The UK’s migrant returns deal with France is a “gimmick” that will not deter people from crossing the Channel, the shadow home secretary has said.
Asked about Sir Keir Starmer’s announcement of the deal, Conservative MP Chris Philp told Sky News: “I’m afraid it’s not groundbreaking, it is a gimmick just like his absurd claim a year ago to be smashing the gangs, which has totally failed.”
Referring to reports that only 50 people a week could be sent back to France under the scheme, Mr Philp added: “Quite clearly, if 94% of illegal immigrants arriving get to stay here, there’s going to be no deterrent effect whatsoever, so it’s not going to work.
“And unfortunately, these record-ever numbers of illegal immigrants entering the UK, unfortunately, are set to continue.”
Mr Philp also called for the reintroduction of the Rwanda scheme, claiming this would have seen everyone arriving in the UK by small boat sent to the East African nation.
Small boats in English Channel hours after UK-France deal
Several migrants were brought ashore by the RNLI this morning after small boats were spotted crossing the English Channel.
Pictures showed a Border Force boat bringing migrants, wearing lifejackets, to Dover, Kent.
It comes just hours after Sir Keir Starmer announced a “groundbreaking” migration deal with France.
Under the “one in, one out” scheme, migrants will be sent back to France in exchange for those with genuine claims to be in the UK.
Watch: Former MI6 boss backs calls for digital ID cards to help deter small boat crossings
UK-France deal 'only scratching surface', immigration services union says
Lucy Moreton of the Immigration Services Union has said the deal struck by Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron is only “scratching a very bare minimum of the surface”.
She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The principle makes sense and I get the idea that it’s the start, we’ve not been able to get the French to accept someone back since Brexit.
“So from that perspective, yes, it’s a really good start, but it’s only scratching a very bare minimum of the surface and we need to be able to go a lot further if it’s going to do anything other than simply put more money into criminal gangs.”
Asked how long members would need to actually get it up and running, she said: “As long as we know what it is that they’re being asked to do and as long as the removal method is in place, then it can be done within hours.
“If it’s a matter of identifying that individual standing there and put them on that ferry or that plane, it can be done easily.
“The issue is going to be around how you identify that individual and any legal challenge that flows from that and it’s entirely possible that this may come into force next week, but the legal challenge that arises from it could take a year.”
Number of migrants to be returned to France has not been 'fixed' - Cooper
The Home Secretary declined to say how many migrants would be returned under new arrangements with France, saying the figures had not been “fixed”.
Yvette Cooper told Times Radio: “The numbers are not fixed, even for this pilot phase that we are starting now.
“So this will be a programme that we roll out step-by-step, and we will provide updates as we go.
“But we are going to do this in a steady way.”
UK economy shrinks for second month in a row
The UK economy shrunk in May even after US president Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs were paused, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.1 per cent in May. Experts had expected slight growth of 0.1 per cent in May.
It followed a 0.3 per cent drop in April, when US president Donald Trump announced his country-specific tariffs and sparked a global trade war.
