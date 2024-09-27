✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to apologise to pensioners over winter fuel payment cuts

Sir Keir Starmer met Donald Trump for the first time as the two men sat down for a two-hour dinner meeting in New York on Thursday night.

The PM and Foreign Secretary David Lammy met with the former president before flying back to the UK.

Topics discussed included the importance of retaining the close partnership between the UK & US, according to Downing Street.

Earlier, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, the prime minister urged Israel and Hezbollah to agree a ceasefire and for the two sides to “step back from the brink”.

In a speech to world leaders in New York, Sir Keir said: “I call on Israel and Hezbollah: Stop the violence, step back from the brink.”

The 79th UN summit comes as the Middle East teeters on the brink of all-out conflict and the bloody war in Ukraine grinds on.

It follows an intervention at the UN Security Council where he tore into Russia over its actions in Ukraine, saying Vladimir Putin was treating his own citizens as “bits of meat to fling into the grinder” in the conflict.