UK politics live: Reeves’ proposed national insurance tax hike slammed as Labour ‘manifesto breach’
Reeves has refused to rule out a new tax hike ahead of the 30 October Budget
Rachel Reeves has been criticised for refusing to rule out a rise in employer national insurance contributions to be announced at the Budget on 30 October.
Speaking at yesterday’s International Investment Summit, the chancellor warned of tax rises to come at the event in just over two weeks’ time. She has now refused to rule out an increase in employer national insurance contributions after weeks of speculation.
Ms Reeves said: “We will stick to the commitments we made in our manifesto.”
“But you know there is a £22bn black hole over and above anything we knew about going into the election that we need to fill, and that’s not just a one year, that persists throughout the forecast period.”
The chancellor says the government will “close that gap” whilst also sticking to Labour’s manifesto commitment to not raise taxes on working people, leaving her few high-revenue options.
But experts have called this into question, with Institute for Fiscal Studies director Paul Johnson saying a hike in employer NI contributions would be a ‘straightforward breach’ of the Labour manifesto.
Speaking to Times Radio, he added that the pledge would “almost certainly” have to be broken in some way if Labour wants to fill its public spending gap. The proposed measure would raise around £17bn, which he adds is “a big chunk of money from a relatively small proportionate change in a very big tax.”
