Digital ID latest: Starmer under fire from Blair ally as Labour makes yet another U-turn over mandatory IDs
Sir Keir Starmer is facing backlash after he scrapped a key part of his plans for digital ID, in yet another policy U-turn for his Labour government.
Announcing the plan on the eve of last year’s Labour Party conference, Sir Keir said people “will not be able to work in the United Kingdom” if they did not have digital ID as part of a bid to crack down on illegal immigration.
But the plans were thrown into confusion on Tuesday night after it was reported that ministers were rowing back on the compulsory element, allowing other digital documents to be used for right-to-work check.
Former Labour minister Lord Blunkett said he was “disappointed but not surprised” by the governments latest u-turn on plans to make digital ID mandatory for proving the right to work in the UK. The Blair ally has attributed this change of policy to a a "failure to be able to annunciate why this policy mattered".
The Conservatives said Labour’s “only consistent policy is retreat”, while the Liberal Democrats suggested Downing Street was “bulk ordering motion sickness tablets” to cope with so many changes of direction.
Sir Keir will face MPs for Prime Minister’s Questions today following the changes.
Priti Patel slams U-turn as sign of 'shambolic' government
Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel has slammed the government as “shambolic” over its decision to backtrack on mandatory digital IDs.
She told the Press Association: “Of course, Keir Starmer’s feeble justification for digital ID was that it would stop the small boats, so clearly he was making it up as he goes along.
“This was a failed project from the outset, and the Government should hold its head in shame really, that it even proposed such a spurious scheme in the first place.”
How would the ‘Brit card’ digital ID work?
The government has now climbed down from its plans to make digital ID cards mandatory for anyone working in the UK.
But it says it is still determined to introduce digital ID as one of a number of ways workers could prove their identities.
What were Labour's digital ID plans - and what has changed?
In September, prime minister Keir Starmer announced plans to introduce a digital ID system in 2029.
At the time, he said the system would be mandatory for people working in the UK as part of a bid to tackle illegal migration.
The plans faced huge criticism over privacy concerns, with Conservative former minister Sir David Davis calling them “profoundly dangerous to the privacy and fundamental freedoms of the British people”.
On Tuesday, the government said it would still be introducing digital ID cards - but that using the identification form would not be mandatory for those working in the UK.
A government source told The Times the compulsory element of the scheme had been “stopping conversation about what digital IDs could be used for generally”.
Government 'committed to introducing digital IDs,' transport secretary says
The transport secretary has said digital right-to-work checks will be mandatory but that a digital ID or “another form of digital documentation” will be accepted.
Heidi Alexander appeared to confirm that digital ID will no longer be mandatory for right-to-work checks, as was set out by Sir Keir Starmer when he announced the flagship policy last year.
She told Times Radio: “We will still have digital ID. We will still have mandatory digital right-to-work checks. The form of digital ID … the nature of the material that is presented could be either the digital ID on somebody’s phone … or it could be another form of digital documentation which contains proof of your right to work.”
She said the government was committed to introducing to digital IDs.
Asked if they would be compulsory, Ms Alexander said: “We are committed to having mandatory digital right-to-work checks.”
Pressed further, she said: “You say this is some sort of massive U-turn – we said we would have digital checks on people for right to work, that is what we are continuing to do.”
Reeves: Government is 'pretty relaxed' about what form of digital documentation people use to prove right-to-work
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
Rachel Reeves played down the impact of a U-turn on digital ID, saying the government is “pretty relaxed” about what form of digital documentation people use to prove their right to work.
The chancellor told BBC Breakfast: “On the digital ID, for starters, I do think this story has been a bit overwritten.
“We are saying that you will need mandatory digital ID to be able to work in the UK.
“Now the difference is whether that has to be one piece of ID, a digital ID card, or whether it could be an e-visa or an e-passport, and we’re pretty relaxed about what form that takes.”
She added that she doesn't think "most people mind whether it is one piece of digital ID or a form of digital ID that can be verified.
Asked whether constant U-turns damages public confidence, she said: “The key thing is where you’re trying to go. Our government, this government, our focus is on growing the economy and improving living standards for working people.”
Blunkett 'disappointed but not surprised' over digital ID U-turn
A Labour peer has said said he was “disappointed but not surprised” the U-turn, which he said is a result “failure to be able to annunciate why this policy mattered”.
“I’m not surprised because the original announcement was not followed by a narrative or supportive statements or any kind of strategic plan which involves other ministers and those who are committed to this actually making the case,” he told the BBC’s Today programme.
“As a consequence those who are opposed to this scheme for all kinds of nefarious and very different reasons, some of them inexplicable were able to mobilise public opinion to get the online opposition to it up and running.
“So very sadly, it’s an indication of failure to be able to annunciate why this policy mattered. To be able to follow through with the detail of how it would work and then to reinforce that by a plan and communication of action
.“And when you fail to do all of those things, it’s not surprising in the end that the thing runs into the sand.”
