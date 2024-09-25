✕ Close Reaction to Keir Starmer’s Labour conference speech

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed a changed Labour Party as he delivered his first party conference speech as prime minister to a packed hall of delegates in Liverpool.

In a wide-ranging address that lasted over an hour, he covered policies new and old, admitting: “I understand many of the decisions we must take will be unpopular. If they were popular – they’d be easy.”

However, he promised a “light at the end of the tunnel” for Britain.

Sir Keir was met with rapturous applause from delegates – while a lone protester heckled him near the end of his speech, with the “children of Gaza” heard before he was escorted from the venue.

Responding to the heckler, the prime minister said that “this guy has a pass for the 2019 conference”, adding: “While he has been protesting, we have been changing the party.”

Sir Keir also said that pensioners will be better off under Labour despite the party’s controversial cuts to winter fuel payments.

Acknowledging that some may find it hard to “take that on faith” due to the cold weather benefit cut, the PM said: “If this path were popular or easy, we would have walked it already.”

The Independent’s political team will be reporting live throughout the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.