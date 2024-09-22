✕ Close Starmer defends accepting free Arsenal tickets

Sir Keir Starmer and his chief of staff Sue Gray are facing a deepening row over football freebies as the Labour conference begins in Liverpool.

It was revealed yesterday that Sir Keir shared a corporate box at Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday with a powerful lobbyist who backed plans for a breakaway Super League.

Embattled Sue Gray was also in the box, with the tickets funded by Spurs. She was pictured sitting next to Katie Perrior, the founder of a communications company that worked on the effort to form the League.

Labour ministers have been trying to move past negative stories about donations, with Sir Keir, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves all deciding to no longer take money to fund free clothes.

Sir Keir admitted on Sunday that it was his job to get a grip on leaks from Downing Street in an interview with The Observer.

He said: “It is my job to do something about that and I accept that responsibility. And that just damages everybody.”