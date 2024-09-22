Labour conference live: Starmer and Gray embroiled in fresh football freebie row with Super League lobbyist
Prime minister insists his party is ‘rebuilding our country’ as he arrives in Liverpool
Sir Keir Starmer and his chief of staff Sue Gray are facing a deepening row over football freebies as the Labour conference begins in Liverpool.
It was revealed yesterday that Sir Keir shared a corporate box at Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday with a powerful lobbyist who backed plans for a breakaway Super League.
Embattled Sue Gray was also in the box, with the tickets funded by Spurs. She was pictured sitting next to Katie Perrior, the founder of a communications company that worked on the effort to form the League.
Labour ministers have been trying to move past negative stories about donations, with Sir Keir, Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves all deciding to no longer take money to fund free clothes.
Sir Keir admitted on Sunday that it was his job to get a grip on leaks from Downing Street in an interview with The Observer.
He said: “It is my job to do something about that and I accept that responsibility. And that just damages everybody.”
Rayner denies breaking rules over New York holiday
Angela Rayner has denied breaking Commons rules over declaring a stay in a New York flat owned by Labour donor Lord Waheed Alli.
The Deputy Prime Minister told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “I don’t believe I broke any rules.
“I had the use of the apartment and I disclosed that I had the use of the apartment.
“In fact, I think I was overly transparent because I think it was important despite it being a personal holiday because that person, as a friend, had already donated to me in the past for my deputy leadership.”
The Sunday Times had published a story saying that Ms Rayner had appeared to break the rules by failing to declare that a friend joined her on the holiday.
Ms Rayner stayed at the $2.5m apartment in Manhattan over the festive period last year.
Starmer comes out fighting on gifts row after lobbyist revelation and promises ‘no new austerity’
Sir Keir Starmer has defended his gift taking insisting that it is transparency that matters in two eve of conference interviews.
After taking £107,000 in gifts since 2019, more than two and a half times more than any other MP, the Labour leader was challenged on whether he was being hypocritical after criticising Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak for the same.
He responded: “Rules matter. Transparency matters.”
“My criticism was actually more about Johnson than Sunak, because I don’t think [Sunak] needs to take donations.”
He said: “I’ve reiterated that this side of the election people are entitled to see whether you’ve taken gifts, and if so, what are they for?”
He has recently accepted the donation of a box at Arsenal so he can watch matches there without security concerns and remains unrepentant.
“Now that is a gift but I think accepting that is more understandable. If I insisted on going in the stands, that would cost the taxpayer more money through extra security.”
The prime minister said “people will judge me on delivery” not gifts.
Starmer claims ‘transparency’ is key as it emerges he and Gray accepted more freebies
Keir Starmer has opened the Labour conference with a defence of his gift taking
Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has defended Right to Buy but said that there needs to be a fairer system to make sure that housing stock isn’t depleted.
Speaking on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Ms Rayner said: “We’re consulting to have a fair system that says if you have lived in a home for a long time.. you can get a discount. But it has to be balanced against depleting housing stock.”
She said she would take “blockages” out of the house building system to kick start thousands of new homes. “I want safe and secure good houses that are built but also I’m going to take away some of these blockages that exist”, she explained.
Ms Rayner also said that Labour will be delivering “the most improved workers rights for a generation”.
Ms Rayner will be delivering the opening speech at Labour conference this evening, focused on her plans for safe and decent housing standards.
Angela Rayner defends Labour against freebie allegations
Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner has said she “promised nothing” to Labour peer and donor Lord Alli and “gave him nothing” in exchange for donations.
She explained the clothing donations she had received by saying that people wanted to support her. “These are individual donations, no one’s been given millions, billions of pounds contracts,” Ms Rayner said on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Asked about Sir Keir and Sue Gray’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur and alleged infighting in No 10, Ms Rayner said: “I do not see this caricature that we are somehow all fighting over mansions or are all at loggerheads with each other. Actually we are all really focused on making sure that we deliver. That’s what people are going to ask in a few years time.”
She defended saying Ms Gray saying “she has been doing an incredible job”, and criticised a “demonisation” of her in the media.
Bridget Phillipson says 40th birthday paid for by Lord Alli was a work event
Bridget Phillipson has suggested her 40th birthday event, which was paid for by Labour donor Lord Waheed Alli, was a work event.
Asked about two events paid for by the Labour peer, the education secretary told Sky News: “The first event was my birthday – I was turning 40, I thought it was a good opportunity to get people together in a professional context.
“So it was journalists, trade unionists, education people, MPs and shadow cabinet.”
The event, which cost thousands of pounds, took place in a “work context”, Ms Phillipson added.
She said: “My own family didn’t come to that. I celebrated my actual 40th birthday with my family, we went for a pizza, I celebrated with my kids.“This was where I got together colleagues, journalists, trade unionists, education people.”
Sir Keir facing criticism over Spurs football freebie
Sir Keir Starmer and his chief of staff Sue Gray are facing a deepening row over football freebies following a story in The Mail on Sunday.
It has emerged that the prime minister and Ms Gray enjoyed a corporate box at Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, with the tickets reportedly funded by Spurs.
Ms Gray was pictured sitting next to Katie Perrior, the founder and chair of iNHouse communications, which worked on the plan to form a football Super League.
Tory MP John Glen reacted to the revelations by telling The Mail on Sunday: “Is there no freebie that Sir Keir will not take?”, adding: “In view of Labour’s plans for a new football regulator, his presence and that of Sue Gray is a clear conflict of interest.”
Angela Rayner to announce renters protections at Labour Party conference
Angela Rayner will announce a series of measures to protect renters from fire safety defects, damp and mould, and drive up housing standards in her speech at Labour Party conference.
The Deputy Prime Minister will commit to “building homes fit for the future” in Sunday’s speech, which will open Labour’s first annual gathering since winning the general election.
Before her speech, Ms Rayner – who is also Housing Secretary – said: “Just because Britain isn’t working at the moment, it doesn’t mean it can’t be fixed. We will deliver for working people and, in doing so, show that politics can change lives.
“We’ve inherited a Tory housing crisis. This Labour Government is taking a wave of bold action to not only build the housing our country needs and boost social and affordable housing, but to ensure all homes are decent, safe, and warm.”
The package is expected to include a new law aimed at ensuring landlords respond to reports of hazards like damp and mould swiftly.
The proposed legislation, Awaab’s law, is named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died as a direct result of exposure to mould in the social home his family rented in Rochdale.
Labour estimates it would support tenants in 746,000 homes with reported serious hazards to secure faster repairs, reducing health and safety risks.
Ms Rayner will speak of plans to accelerate efforts to fix unsafe cladding on high rise buildings across the UK, just weeks after the conclusion of the Grenfell Tower inquiry.
She is also expected to lay out Labour’s intention to consult on a new decent homes standard for all social and private rented homes.
How a school mock election launched the careers of Britain’s most powerful sisters
When Neil Kinnock’s Labour suffered a humiliating shock defeat to John Major’s Tories in 1992, he would not have known that a school mock election coinciding with the national vote would launch two of his party’s future stars.
At Cator Park School for Girls, in Beckenham, a 13-year-old Rachel Reeves decided to run in the mock election. Her campaign manager was her sister Ellie, who was a year younger.
Now Rachel is chancellor of the exchequer, while Ellie is chair of the Labour Party. Both are pivotal figures in Keir Starmer’s top team and were hand-picked by him to change the country and make the party a winning machine.
Political editor David Maddox reports:
‘Out of touch’ Starmer failing to deliver change in Scotland, says Flynn
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has said that Labour is failing to deliver the change it promised voters in Scotland at the UK general election.
Speaking before Labour’s party conference starts on Sunday, Mr Flynn said Sir Keir Starmer has shown he is “completely out of touch” with people north of the border by imposing further austerity.
He said the SNP is ready to work with Labour to “deliver the step change people in Scotland deserve”.
Sir Keir has faced criticism over his Government’s decision to cut winter fuel payments and this week was caught up in a row over clothing donations.
Mr Flynn said: “The Labour Party has only been in office for three months but it is already plummeting in the polls as a result of breaking so many promises to voters.
“Sir Keir Starmer has shown he is completely out of touch with people in Scotland by imposing billions of pounds of austerity cuts on pensioners, low income families and public services, while milking the system for all its worth to get £100,000 of designer clothes and freebies for himself.”
He described this as “shockingly bad judgment” and said the Labour government is “failing to deliver the change it promised voters in Scotland”.
On Friday, it emerged that the Prime Minister and his most senior ministers will no longer accept donations to pay for their clothes.
Mr Flynn said: “Governments are defined by the choices they make. The Labour Party’s political choice to cut the winter fuel payment for 860,000 Scottish pensioners, push thousands of Scottish children into poverty with the two child benefit cap, and to continue Tory cuts to public services stains its reputation and shows its election promises were worthless.
“The SNP wants to work with Labour to deliver the step change people in Scotland deserve. That means an end to austerity and real investment to improve our NHS, boost household incomes, deliver affordable homes, and build a strong economy that works for ordinary families.”
He added: “The time for warm words is over and patience is fast running out. People in Scotland want to see real change now.”
Labour doubles down on pensioner winter fuel cuts
Keir Starmer’s top team is unapologetic about the cut to the winter fuel payment for millions of pensioners as the party chair warned “we have to get the money from somewhere” on the eve of Labour’s conference in Liverpool.
Rising star in the cabinet Ellie Reeves, who is due to open the conference on Sunday, has insisted the government shouldn’t “paper over the cracks” as she admitted she understood that the party would face a wave of emotion if pensioners die this winter in cold homes.
Her warning, in an exclusive interview with The Independent, comes as Sir Keir prepares to square up again to the left of the party trying to embarrass him by demanding the reversal of the winter fuel cut.
Political editor David Maddox reports:
