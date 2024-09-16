✕ Close Trevor Phillips calls Labour 'a miserable bunch'

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to give some £4 million to the far-right Italian government to tackle irregular migration.

The funding for the initiative, called the Rome Process, comes following the meeting of the two leaders.

Sir Keir met with his Italian counterpart in Rome today to discuss plans to tackle illegal migration.

The populist Italian government, led by Giorgia Meloni, has seen a 60 per cent drop in illegal migration in the past year and recently signed a controversial deal with Albania.

Sir Keir said he is “very interested” in Italy’s policies leading to “dramatic reductions” in irregular migration.

“You’ve made remarkable progress working with countries across migration routes as equals, to address the drivers of migration at source and tackle gangs,” Sir Keir told the press conference.

Ms Meloni added she and Sir Keir had signed a joint communique including “very tangible, important points, and is evidence of the deep relation between our two countries.”

Sir Keir has signalled he is open to pursuing an arrangement similar to Italy’s migration deal with Albania, whereby asylum seekers will be held in the Balkan state while their claims are processed.