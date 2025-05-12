Starmer immigration speech live: PM to unveil stricter migration rules at Downing Street press conference
It comes after Labour lost a Runcorn and Helsby by-election to Reform earlier this month
Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to announce new measures designed to slash net migration, as migrants will be told they must learn English and earn the privilege to live in the UK.
The prime minister will give a speech on Monday morning to say every area of the UK’s “broken” immigration system will be tightened up at the same time a new migration white paper is unveiled.
Under the plans, skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages.
Migrants will be told they need to spend a decade in the UK before they can apply for citizenship and English language requirements will be increased
“This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right,” he will say.
The move come after Labour lost the Runcorn and Helsby by-election to Reform MP Sarah Pochin in a major boost to Nigel Farage’s party earlier this month.
Legal as well as illegal immigration featured heavily in the recent local elections, where Reform won 10 councils and almost 700 seats.
Keir Starmer says migrants will have to 'earn the right' to live in UK as part of new crackdown
Migrants will be told they need to spend up to a decade in the UK before they can apply for citizenship and English language requirements will be increased as part of the Government’s immigration crackdown.
Sir Keir Starmer will promise to “tighten up” all elements of the system as ministers look to bring down net figures, but are facing pushback against plans to stop foreign recruitment of care workers.
The Prime Minister is expected to say that “enforcement will be tougher than ever and migration numbers will fall” as a result of the policies in the Immigration White Paper, set to be unveiled on Monday.
