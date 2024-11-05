UK politics live: Starmer rejects Scotland’s calls for immigration powers as anti-vaping bill introduced
The Tobacco and Vaping Bill will prevent anyone born after 1 January 2009 from legally smoking
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Sir Keir Starmer has dismissed calls for immigration powers to be devolved to the Scottish government.
Speaking during a visit to Glasgow, the prime minister said outright that the government is “not looking” at devolving immigration powers.
Although the prime minister has expressed a desire to “reset” the relationship between Westminster and Holyrood, he made clear that it will not involve the immigration relationship.
The comments came as Sir Keir spoke to journalists at the Interpol general assembly.
Meanwhile, the Tobacco and Vapes Bill will be introduced to the House of Commons on Tuesday, laying out plans to create the “first smoke-free generation”.
The “historic” bill, which will prevent anyone born after 1 January 2009 from legally smoking, will also introduce restrictions on vape advertising, while indoor smoking ban powers could be extended to some outdoor spaces. It is separate to the environmental legislation banning disposable vapes from next June.
Health secretary Wes Streeting said: “Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS. Prevention is better than cure.”
Tory co-chair pressed on whether reports of Jenrick’s new role are ‘jumping the gun'
Asked if Kemi Badenoch was “infuriated” about media reports that she had appointed her leadership rival Robert Jenrick to the post of shadow justice secretary, after he warned that such reports “might be jumping the gun”, Tory party co-chair Nigel Huddleston told GB News: “It takes a lot to make Kemi furious.”
“She wants to make sure that this is a shadow cabinet and a shadow team that reflects the breadth of the party and embraces all the talents,” he said.
Political observers had questioned the wisdom of appointing Mr Jenrick to the role given his insistence on the policy of departing from the European Convention on Human Rights.
PM rejects calls for immigration powers to be devolved
Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has rejected calls for immigration powers to be devolved to the Scottish government.
Speaking in Glasgow at the Interpol General Assembly, Sir Keir expressed a desire to “reset” the relationship between Holyrood and Westminster, after it has deteriorated under successive Tory governments.
But when asked by journalists whether this included devolving immigration powers, he said: “No, we’re not looking at that.”
Scottish deputy first minister Kate Forbes says UK immigration policies are “actively harming” Scotland’s economy. In June, she called for a “tailored migration system” to suit the specific needs of certain Scottish industries.
Kemi Badenoch’s new shadow cabinet to hold first meeting this morning
The first meeting of Kemi Badenoch’s shadow cabinet is planned to take place around 10am, the new Conservative Party co-chair has said.
Nigel Huddleston told GB News he expected most of the key roles to be officially announced ahead of the meeting.
But he said reports of the appointment of Robert Jenrick as shadow justice secretary “might be jumping the gun”.
Tobacco and vaping legislation to be introduced later today
The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is set to be introduced in the House of Commons on Tuesday, bidding to create the “first smoke-free generation” in the UK.
It will prevent anyone born after 1 January 2009 from legally smoking by raising the the age at which tobacco can be bought. The bill will also introduce restrictions on vape advertising and will restrict flavours.
Separate environmental legislation will see disposable vapes banned from June 2025.
Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: ”Unless we act to help people stay healthy, the rising tide of ill health in our society threatens to overwhelm and bankrupt our NHS. Prevention is better than cure.
“This Government is taking bold action to create the first smoke-free generation, clamp down on kids getting hooked on nicotine through vapes, and protect children and vulnerable people from the harms of secondhand smoke.
“This historic legislation will save thousands of lives and protect the NHS. By building a healthy society, we will also help to build a healthy economy, with fewer people off work sick.”
Good morning, and thanks for joining us on The Independent’s politics live blog.
We’ll be bringing you the latest updates as the government’s new Tobacco and Vapes Bill is introduced the House of Commons, and Westminster watchers warily turn their gaze to the US election.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments