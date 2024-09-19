✕ Close Farage says there's some truth in Trump's claim Haitian migrants are eating pets

Nigel Farage has denied fuelling the Southport riots as his Reform UK party gears up for its annual conference in Birmingham.

In a video repeating claims that the suspect in the deadly knife attack on a Taylor Swift-themed dance class may have been known to security services, the newly-elected Clacton MP claimed “I just wonder whether the truth is being withheld from us”, just hours before rioters incensed by false online claims attacked a mosque.

But Mr Farage insisted on Thursday: “I asked a very simple question: can we please be told the truth? That was all. Can we please be told the truth?”

Speaking during an LBC phone-in, the Reform leader claimed his position had been “vindicated” by subsequent suggestions by the government’s terror tsar Jonathan Hall KC and Lib Dem peer Lord Carlile that authorities could have publicised information about the suspect more quickly to quell misinformation.

Following the riot in Southport and continued far right-fuelled misinformation online, disorder spread to other parts of the country, resulting in the ongoing arrest of hundreds of people.